Houston Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Earns AFC Honors from PFWA

The Texans left tackle continues to remain a mainstay in Houston’s offense as well as one of the top players at his position.

The Houston Texans are undoubtedly eager to turn the page to a new season after having finished a dismal 3-13-1 in 2022.

Still, there were a handful of stellar individual performances worthy of some well-deserved accolades.

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and Texans offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil made the cut for the All-AFC squad.

Tunsil started all 17 games at left tackle for the Texans, earning Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) best pass-blocking grade among all linemen with 91.7. PFF also credits Tunsil with surrendering only one sack on the year, making him one of just four tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks for the year. The Ole Miss product matched skills with some of the NFL's top pass rushers this season, including Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders) and Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys).

Despite his outstanding season, Tunsil was not among the selections for First-Team All-Pro honors. Accordingly, several of his peers considered his omission to be a major snub by the Associated Press.

Tunsil, a seven-year veteran, was a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016; a season in which he earned PFWA's All-Rookie team honors. After being traded to the Texans before the start of the 2018 season, Tunsil went on to earn Pro Bowl honors in three (2018-20, 2022) of his four seasons in Houston.

The rebuilding Texans are currently in the midst of a search for a new head coach, after parting ways with Lovie Smith at the conclusion of the regular season. While the team has plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, their tandem at offensive tackle could be something the team wishes to keep in place moving forward.

