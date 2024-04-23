Texans Reveal New Uniforms For First Time in Franchise History
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans revealed four new uniforms Tuesday morning for the first time in franchise history. The new jerseys — home, away, alternate and Color Rush – were inspired by fans through more than 10,000 surveys and 30 focus groups.
The colors and uniforms associated with the Texans are a new look for the franchise. Their steel blue uniforms have been synonymous with the team since 2002.
“Today, for the first time since 2000, we are so proud to reveal our new uniforms," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "They are even more special because they are inspired by and for our fans. Our fans asked us to be more H-Town and we delivered. They were with us every step of the way and there’s truly something for everyone over the four uniforms.”
The home uniform will feature an updated version of Deep Steel Blue color that matches the original. The helmet is Deep Steel Blue with blue-on-blue metallic flake paint. The away jerseys are traditional Liberty White with a modern edge that features the original sleeve stripe on the back and sides.
For alternate uniforms, the new jerseys take on a bold Battle Red version of their original away set, which the players will wear with their candy red Battle Red helmets. The Color Rush city-inspired uniform introduces the classic H-Town Blue as the first new color introduced to the Texans brand in team history.
"I’m fired up about the new uniforms — it’s 2024, time for a fresh look for the Texans," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Credit to Doug [Vosik], Cal and Hannah [McNair] – all the work and time that went into coming out with a new look. Course our players are fired up about the new look, so it’ll be an exciting reveal for everyone."
