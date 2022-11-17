Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice

HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals.

"I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another talented player to add to that running back room. I heard he’s a really good pass catcher out of the backfield, so just excited for another way to attack defenses and switch up the looks."

Benjamin has the potential to fill the void of the Texans having a No. 2 back to play behind rookie sensation Dameon Pierce. With three starts under his belt for the Cardinals, Benjamin has rushed for 299 yards on 70 attempts, to go along with 184 reception yards on 24 catches.

His best game of the season took place during the Cardinals' Week 7 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He rushed for a season-high 92 yards and a touchdown in the win.

"When players become available that we think can help us, that’s the case with Eno (Benjamin)," coach Lovie Smith said. "I think he’s started a few games for the Cardinals this year. Good football player added to the mix."

Smith announced Wednesday that it is highly unlikely Benjamin will make his Texans debut Sunday against the 5-5 Washington Commanders.

Smith said the Texans are giving Benjamin time to get accustomed to Houston's playbook before taking the field.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.