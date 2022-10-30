Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans

Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?

Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Henry, who now has four-straight games of over 200 yards rushing against Houston, finished his day with 32 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

What's worse? The Texans' defense allowed Henry to put together that kind of dominant performance while Tennessee started a rookie quarterback in Malik Willis, who made his first career start on Sunday, and attempted just 10 passes on the afternoon.

However, he was far from the only problem on Sunday, as the Texans' offense was once again dazed and confused, allowing Henry, on his own, to outgain their entire offense along the way.

As a team, the Texans would amass just 161 yards of total offense (the vast majority of which game in garbage time) - 118 of which came through the air, and just 43 coming on the ground.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills also once again struggled, completing 17 of his 29 attempts for a mere 152 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

In all, it was arguably the Texans' performance on both sides of the ball all season long - which is saying something.

So where do the Texans go from here? It's tough to say, but it will start with a home matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, who own the NFL's best record at 7-0 after their win over the Steelers on Sunday.

The Texans, meanwhile, remain searching for answers at 1-5-1.

