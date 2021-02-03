Texans To NFL Teams On Deshaun Trade: 'No ... 'But ...'

The Houston Texans might have an unhappy quarterback but they have to be willing to listen and entertain deals before movement happens.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans might have an unhappy quarterback, but they aren't budging as teams try to trade for Deshaun Watson.

Bleacher Report spoke with a "high-level executive" in the NFL, and he said the Texans told him "no" when he asked about trading for the star quarterback. Later, the reporter mentioned league sources put the initial ask for Watson at three picks in the first round, and a young quarterback to take over for the Texans under center.

Two takes:

One, the answers from the Texans here, as with their answers on the record and "sourced,'' seem in conflict and disingenuous. Houston's answer is "no'' ... but Houston has a price at which the answer is "yes''?

That, therefore, is not a "no.''

Two, while these reports - and Houston management logic (such a it is) make it seem like Watson is set to stay in Houston, it is very early in the process. The Texans have over 80-plus days before the 2021 NFL Draft, which would be an initial, loose, deadline on a massive trade haul.

A "no" today doesn't guarantee a "no" tomorrow from the brass of the Texans. If the relationship was so fractured for Watson he asked for a trade, what could change? Perhaps the ill-will deteriorates to a point of apathy and Watson decides to show. The Texans, of course, can play hardball and not ever listen to a trade request.

Hardball, we could argue, though, might take them nowhere but to the bottom of the NFL.

The other interesting rumor about the Texans is the desire for a young quarterback. This could be accomplished a few different ways. Obviously, the Jets own the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could be used on a quarterback. Sam Darnold is also on the Jets, and adding him to the roster in a Watson trade would give the Texans a young quarterback. It would also free up the second overall pick for a trade to a quarterback-needy team.

The Miami Dolphins also have a young quarterback on his rookie contract. Tua Tagovailoa was first mentioned in the rumor of Watson being linked to Miami in a trade.

An additional team to think about is the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Drew Lock is heading into his third professional season. Lock was disappointing in 2021, and he's seemingly headed towards being another disappointing draft pick under boss John Elway. The new front office of the Broncos would do well to get their quarterback situation settled. Watson could do just that for Denver.

This will be the norm for months for the Texans. Rumor after rumor will pop up, and will range from intriguing to outrageous. Few should be dismissed, however - by the public, the media or the team.

There was never a thought Watson would want to leave entering 2021. The longer the Watson conundrum lingers, the tougher things will get for the Texans. And the toughest part will be if and when to ultimately choose: Is it "No,'' or "No, but''?