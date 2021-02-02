Former GM: Jets Should Do 'Whatever it Takes' to Trade For Deshaun

The Houston Texans might have to deal Deshaun Watson, and one former NFL general manager set the price high.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have a premier talent they may have to part with this offseason in quarterback Deshaun Watson.

One former general manager said there would be no issue - no limit, really - in the price tag to acquire Watson.

"Whatever it takes, I get Deshaun Watson," said former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum on The Jake Asman show on SportsMap Radio.

Tannenbaum touted the "aura" a franchise quarterback gives off and how it attracts talented players to the team. He used Tampa Bay as an example and how the Buccaneers added Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown because of their addition of Tom Brady.

"It changes your franchise," he said, adding the Jets' image would be completely altered as a result of such a deal.

The price for Watson's services would be high. The former NFL general manager noted Watson is also under contract for a few years, adding to his value.

Naturally, with the additional selections the Jets have, four first-round picks would be an interesting opening bid for Houston.

Tannenbaum said even if the Jets needed to add a defensive player, like former third-overall pick Quinnen Williams, he would do it because it is harder to find a Deshaun Watson-level guy than a player like Williams. The Jets have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft as well as an additional first-round pick in 2021 and 2022 from Seattle, which they acquired in a trade of Jamal Adams.

Tannenbaum's takes, distributed by the media, have hit home at NRG before.

Former Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien bristled at criticism levied against him from Tannenbaum in 2019. Tannenbaum believed the Texans should have made an extension of Laremy Tunsil a condition of the blockbuster trade with Miami. O'Brien privately scoffed at the "fired general manager" and his stance.

Months later, the Texans made Tunsil the highest-paid left tackle in history. Current Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby assisted O'Brien in contract negotiations while O'Brien was the general manager.

The Texans could do a lot worse than four selections in the first round plus a defensive player on the rise like Williams. All this is assumed, as ... It would seem unlikely the team can mend fences with Watson.

The Texans have publicly stated they have "zero interest" in trading Deshaun Watson.

Houston might still be holding out to reconcile with their frustrated quarterback, but if they can't, perhaps Tannenbaum's idea could turn into a reality.

