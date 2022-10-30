Texans 'Open' to WR Brandin Cooks Trade; 3 Teams Bidding - What's the Price?

The Houston Texans are well aware that receiver Brandon Cooks possesses all of the traits needed to win in the NFL. And if an NFL team hopes to pry him away, they will have to pay a steep price.

While the Texans appear willing to move Cooks in advance of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, they are seeking a substantial offer of draft capital in return before even considering making a deal.

While ESPN is now reporting that Houston is "listening to inquiries on the veteran wide receiver,'' and even naming potential destinations (Giants, Rams, Vikings) could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, we'll stick to our guns here as we believe the asking price might be a second-round pick, plus.

One NFL insider agrees with us.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” said The Score’s Jordan Schultz during a Thursday appearance on Clint Stoerner & The Show. “I know his numbers are down, but he’s viewed as a legit, top-20 receiver. He’s a Pro Bowl-caliber receiver. The problem is that Houston has been asking for a lot.”

Despite the hefty cost, teams will likely continue to inquire on Cooks’ availability. The wideout has 28 receptions for 281 yards with a touchdown through the Texans’ first six games. While those numbers may not leap off the stat sheet, Cooks has maintained his curb appeal. The 29-year-old has been a productive receiver throughout his nine-year career, offering a solid pass-catching option for a contending team in need. Cooks is also under contract through at least next season, making him one of their most tradable assets.

As the trade deadline draws near, the wide receiver market has begun to take shape. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a conditional third-rounder and a sixth-round pick. Whether Toney’s price sets the market for future deals is yet to be seen.

At 1-4-1 heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the Texans have reasons to be sellers, if they choose to dabble into the trade market before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

