Skip to main content

Lovie Smith: Texans Defense 'Looking Forward to Competing' Against Titans RB Derrick Henry

Lovie Smith described the challenges of facing Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry. 

Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level. 

His last three games against the Texans have seen Henry rush for 211 yards and three touchdowns, 212 yards and two touchdowns, and then 250 yards and two touchdowns. 

On Sunday he has an opportunity to make NFL history, as no one has ever had two rushing touchdowns or 150 yards or more rushing in four straight games against one opponent. Stopping Henry has not come easy for the Texans in recent years, with coach Lovie Smith acknowledging how challenging of a feat that is.

“He’s as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys,” Smith said. “Plays hard, pads low to the ground."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"These are the kind of guys though that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also. I’m talking for our defense. You want to see how you match up against the best.”

Through six games the Texans have allowed opponents to rush for 164.6 yards per game on the ground, struggling to stop the run. If they can't patch their run defense with Henry coming to town, well, it could be a long day for the Texans on Sunday. 

 You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_16610732
Houston Texans Latest News

Tyron Johnson Brings Additional Asset To Texans Amid Nico Collins' Absence

By Coty M. Davis
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
Houston Texans Latest News

New Texans WR Tyron Johnson: 'I Bring Speed To The Table'

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_18898356
Houston Texans Latest News

Can Phillip Dorsett Help Texans Fill Void Amid Nico Collins Injury?

By Coty M. Davis
Nico Collins
Houston Texans Latest News

Source: Texans Cutting Kamu Grugier-Hill At His Request

By Aaron Wilson
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CJ Stroud
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Projected To Have 2 Top-5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft; QB/WR Duo Incoming?

By Matt Galatzan
derrick henry 432
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Titans: Derrick Henry & 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
Tavierre Thomas
Houston Texans Latest News

Source: Texans to Move Special-Teams Ace Tavierre Thomas

By Texans Daily Staff
brandin cooks
Houston Texans Latest News

Brandin Cooks Trade Make Sense for Texans? Inside 3 Possible Landing Spots for Houston WR

By Aaron Wilson