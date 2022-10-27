Lovie Smith: Texans Defense 'Looking Forward to Competing' Against Titans RB Derrick Henry

With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level.

His last three games against the Texans have seen Henry rush for 211 yards and three touchdowns, 212 yards and two touchdowns, and then 250 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sunday he has an opportunity to make NFL history, as no one has ever had two rushing touchdowns or 150 yards or more rushing in four straight games against one opponent. Stopping Henry has not come easy for the Texans in recent years, with coach Lovie Smith acknowledging how challenging of a feat that is.

“He’s as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys,” Smith said. “Plays hard, pads low to the ground."

"These are the kind of guys though that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also. I’m talking for our defense. You want to see how you match up against the best.”

Through six games the Texans have allowed opponents to rush for 164.6 yards per game on the ground, struggling to stop the run. If they can't patch their run defense with Henry coming to town, well, it could be a long day for the Texans on Sunday.

