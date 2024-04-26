Jaguars Draft Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23, Traded for Texans' Original Pick
HOUSTON — The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to add weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With the No. 23 pick, the Jaguars drafted wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU. They were able to trade up with the Minnesota Vikings, who received the pick from the Houston Texans in March.
Thomas is the latest example of how the Jaguars have revamped their roster following a disappointing end to the 2023 season. After dropping five of their last six games, Jacksonville finished the season with a 9-8 record
By trading for the Texans' originally pick, the Jaguars added one of the draft's top wide receivers. Thomas posted a career season during his final year at LSU, catching 1,177 yards on 68 catches and 17 touchdowns. In the 13 games played, Thomas recorded 100 yards or more six times.
His best performance came on Nov. 11, where he helped the LSU Tigers take a 52-35 win over Florida. He posted a career-best 150 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.
Thomas played alongside reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who the Washington Commanders took with the No. 2 pick.
The Jaguars are trying to re-establish themselves as arguably the best team in the AFC South. They signed wideout Gabe Davis in free agency to add to a receiving unit that features Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.
The Texans originally obtain the pick in the deal that sent former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022. Given the potential high-powered offense of the Jaguars, it would be in the Texans best interest to go after a defensive back to improve their secondary — perhaps cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry during Day 2 of the draft.
