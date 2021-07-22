Lots of Bodies? Texans Training Camp Preview: Tight End

In our training camp preview, we take a look at the Houston Texans' tight ends and how they could pan out.

As the Houston Texans' training camp draws nearer, TexansDaily.com will dive into each position group looking at the sure things, battles to watch, and potential sleepers to keep an eye on as the summer progresses.

This time, it's the tight ends.

Starters

On paper, Jordan Akins is the most likely to start given his experience in Tim Kelly's offense. Entering his fourth season, Akins had another decent season in 2020 with 403 receiving yards and one touchdown. Numbers don't tell the whole story though and his consistency as the season wore on wasn't top-notch.

Not a spectacular blocker and already 29-years-old, Akins isn't necessarily nailed on as the starter.

If it's more of a blocking tight end they're needing then it's dealer's choice given the number of big-bodied tight ends they have available.

But, the favorite has to be former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antony Auclair given that he's known for his blocking and given his experience, he just about edged out the competition here.

Backups

The issue with projecting this position is that there has been such a high rate of turnover this offseason, it's tough to know what to expect from them all.

Pharaoh Brown did a solid job after the Texans promoted him from the practice squad last year. He had some highlight runs when he did his best bulldozer impression to gain extra yardage.

However, he has stiff competition in new signings Ryan Izzo and Paul Quessenberry, not to mention former third-round pick Kahale Warring who has yet to make an impact in two years with the Texans. He's as athletic as they come and in theory, could be an excellent weapon, but needs to find his role ASAP if he's to make the roster.

Warring now also faces stiff competition from another athletic tight end.

Fifth-round rookie Brevin Jordan has real potential as a versatile receiver, not just limited to tight end. If he can hit the ground running this summer he has a genuine shot at not only playing a key backup role but possibly even taking over Akins' starting job.

Surprise Package

Perhaps no surprise given the above paragraph, but Jordan really jumps off the tape.

Word of caution though: Both in 2019 and 2020, Warring was supposed to break out and put his agility and general athletic ability to good use... which still hasn't happened. As such, it's hard to get too overly excited about another versatile and athletic young tight end.

That being said... Jordan looks like a steal.

