Texans vs Falcons: Which Jobs are Better?

Would coaches and general managers prefer the job in Atlanta to the job in Houston?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans were the first to fire their head coach and general manager in the 2020 season. Soon to follow were the Atlanta Falcons.

Now, both franchises vie for candidates for the front office as well as the head coach spot.

Let's dive in to see which team has the advantage in various categories.

Quarterback: Advantage Houston

Matt Ryan is a former MVP but he doesn't have another one of those in his future. Deshaun Watson should factor into more than a few MVP races in the future. Ryan is also in the middle of his massive contract and his level of play is steady but can't match Watson's.

Deshaun Watson will be one of the main reasons a head coach and general manager would like the Texans more than the Falcons.

Roster Composition: Advantage Atlanta

This is tough because the Falcons have issues on defense just like the Texans but their offense is a bit more settled than Houston's. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Hayden Hurst to go along with Russell Gage far outweigh what the Texans can do with their pass catchers - even if the Texans bring back Will Fuller.

The defense is close to a wash here but there is a tiny bit more talent on the Falcons compared to the Texans. It is also important to factor in the draft picks which can be used to help the defense will be better than what Houston has.

Salary Cap Situation: Advantage Houston

The Texans currently project to be over the cap and would be in desperate need of relief should the NFL's salary cap fall as some expect. Burdened by expensive veterans who have underperformed like Whitney Mercilus and Eric Murray and combined with Laremy Tunsil and Brandin Cooks on expensive contracts the Texans have little wiggle room. They will be bargain shopping in free agency. The team also needs to make a decision on J.J. Watt's contract situation as he currently counts $17.5 million against the cap with no guaranteed money.

Compared to Atlanta though, it is a walk in the park.

The Falcons project to be over the cap more than the Texans to the tune of almost $38 million. Matt Ryan is set to make almost $41 million in 2021. This team is loaded with expensive veterans that will certainly require some decisions from new management.

Draft Picks: Advantage Atlanta

The Falcons own all of their selections in the 2021 NFL draft and are slated to pick in the top five of the draft.

The Texans are without their first two selections in 2021 due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. The team has an additional fourth-round pick from the trade of DeAndre Hopkins and two additional sixth-round selections.

Franchise Intangibles: Advantage Atlanta

The Falcons have a beautiful and fancy stadium, a fervent fan base, and a respected owner. Arthur Blank probably had more patience with his last coach and general manager than most fans liked, but he's kept massive issues from popping up on the team.

When Julio Jones was unhappy, Blank stepped in and helped facilitate Jones' new contract. When DeAndre Hopkins was unhappy, Cal McNair allowed him to be traded.

Verdict: Houston is the better job

Deshaun Watson and the horrible money situation for the Falcons tipped the scales in the favor of the Texans. Matt Ryan isn't going to be better than Watson for the rest of his career and when the financials of the NFL get tight, being in salary cap hell is tough to handle.