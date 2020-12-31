Texans vs Lions: Which Jobs are Better?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans, having already fired their head coach and general manager, marched into their Thanksgiving game with the Lions and dominated in Detroit.

Days later, the Lions were also looking for a new head coach and general manager. As both franchises are now "In Search Of ...'' ... Let's dive in to see which team has the advantage in various categories.

Quarterback: Advantage Houston

The Houston Texans win this one going away and it isn't even close. This is one of the biggest gaps in this entire series.

It isn't to say Matthew Stafford isn't a good football player. He very much still is good at football. Injuries have plagued his past two seasons and the necessity of hero ball from him has led to disappointing overall performances. The Lions really shouldn't even entertain keeping him. They should try to add assets by trading him.

With Stafford's potential exit, his salary which dwarfs Watson's next season, and no heir for the Lions at quarterback, this was an easy win for the Texans.

Roster Composition: Push

The Lions have far better defenders and depth than the Texans but have been bad on defense for three seasons. Trey Flowers bouncing back would go a long way in solidifying the situation along with the front seven. With a bit more youth, the Lions have a slight advantage on defense.

The push comes when comparing the offenses. The wide receiver situation in Detroit is dire with Kenny Golladay headed to free agency and sure to have plenty of suitors. The tackle situation on Houston is slightly better though slightly more expensive. The running back room is a mess with both teams, but Detroit carries a slight edge with D'Andre Swift. It's too close to call overall, thus the push.

Salary Cap Situation: Slight Advantage Detroit

These defenses are loaded with overpriced and underperforming veterans. The next general manager in both spots will have some messes to clean up. Trey Flowers is not the defensive line standout he was in New England. The veterans in the secondary on both teams are all overpaid.

The Lions have a little more breathing room than the Texans, and if the cap doesn't slip, they will be able to take some deep breathes. Houston has far more holes to fill on defense and will be bargain hunting. If there is a bidding war between the Lions and the Texans for defensive help, expect Detroit to have a few more resources to get something done.

Draft Picks: Advantage Detroit

The Lions will have a top ten selection and hopefully won't be taking a non-premier position like a tight end. The Texans, of course, don't pick in the first two rounds thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. The Lions have a chance to pick a premium player or maneuver around in the draft to add more pieces.

Houston has so many holes and so few picks that the stress of nailing their meager selections is heavy for even the best general manager candidates.

Franchise Intangibles: Advantage Houston

There is no reference point for what to expect from Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp who took over from Martha Ford. The elder Ford was content to give her coach and general manager another season, much to the dismay of the Lions.

Let's be honest about the Lions here. They play in a tough division, with the least history, least success, and least talent. This is a franchise that saw their two best players ever retire in their prime. The Texans have been on a roller coaster for almost 20 years, but the levels of disappointment don't reach Detroit status.

Verdict: Houston is the better job

The Texans have a similar roster but again Deshaun Watson breaks any tie that might occur. If Robert Saleh, who grew up in a Detroit suburb, takes all these things into account, going home to Detroit isn't near as fun as a new home in Houston. The same goes for any other coaches and general managers looking at real estate in these cities.