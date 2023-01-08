Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Live In-Game Updates

The Houston Texans will end their 2022 campaign against the Colts on Sunday.

There is a lot at stake for the Houston Texans ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

If the Texans lose inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, they will enter the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 1 pick. But if the Texans win their Week 18 contest, they could fall to the second pick if the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings.

A chance at the top overall selection would put the Texans in a prime position to select quarterback Bryce Young, the projected No. 1 pick from Alabama.

But coach Lovie Smith isn't worried about Houston's draft selection. His top priority is helping the Texans end their 2022 season on a positive note.

"We’ve been trying to win for a long period of time — none of that has changed," Smith said. "That’s why there is disappointment in what happened [Sunday]. We’re going to go to work this week and do everything we possibly can to win this last game.”

The Colts (4-11-1) have dropped six consecutive games and will start backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger over veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

WHAT: Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN (63,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 12 p.m. CT

1st Quarter:

The Texans received the ball first and recorded an opening drive touchdown for the second time this season. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills began the drive by connecting with wide receiver Brandin Cooks for 33 yards. The possession ended with Mills and Cooks connecting for an 11-yard touchdown.

Texans 7, Colts 0

Change of Possession

The Colts fumbled on their kick-off return and the ball was recovered by the Texans.

Change of Possession

The Texans capitalized on their takeaway with a 37-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Texans 10, Colts 0

After a fumble prematurely ended their first drive, the Colts were able to get themselves back into the game on their second possession. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the Colts on a 75-yard drive that ended with rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. recording his 11th career touchdown.

Texans 10, Colts 7

Change of Possession

Outside of a 23-yard reception from Cooks, the Texans could not get anything going during their latest drive. Punt.

Change of Possession

End of 1st:

2nd Quarter:

Three-and-out for the Colts. Punt

Change of Possession

The Texans began their latest possession with some success. They registered two first-downs as Cooks continued his impressive start with a nine-yard reception. But running back Royce Freeman ended Houston's possession with a fumble — recovered by the Colts.

Change of Possession

Ehlinger threw a pick-six to defensive end Jon Greenard.

Texans 17, Colts 7

Despite moving the chains for 65 yards in 10 plays, the Colts' dive ended with Ehlinger throwing his second interception of the game. This time, linebacker Christian Kirksey came away with the pick.

Change of Possession

The Texans failed to capitalize on their latest takeaway. Houston finished the possession with 37 yards in eight plays. Punt.

Change of Possession

The Colts ended the half with 33 yards in seven plays.

End of 2nd

Halftime

End of 3rd

The Colts began the second half with a drive that lasted 80 yards on seven plays. Indianapolis went for it on 4th-and-goal but came up short. Turnover on down.

Change of Possession

After they began their offensive possession on their three-yard line, the Texans could not get anything going. Punt.

Change of Possession

The Colts are trying their best to make their season finale against Houston interesting. Indianapolis recorded their second touchdown of the game when running back Zach Moss rushed for a 15-yard touchdown.

Texans 17, Colts 14

Change of Possession

The Texans recorded their third touchdown of the game when Mills connected with tight end Jordan Akins for a 19-yard reception.

Texans 24, Colts 14

Change of Possession

Three-and-out for the Colts

Change of Possession

On the third play of their next possession, Mills threw a pick-six to linebacker Rodney McLeod.

Texans 24, Colts 21

The Texans regained possession and Mills threw his second consecutive interception.

End of 3rd:

4th Quarter:

The Colts capitalized on Mills' second interception. They took the lead when Ehlinger found tight end Mo Alie-Cox for a four-yard touchdown.

Colts 28, Texans 24

Change of Possession

Three-and-out for the Texans. Punt

Change of Possession

The Colts extended their lead to seven when kicker Chase McLaughlin drilled a 54-yard field goal.

Colts 31, Texans 24

Change of Possession

The Texans put together one of their best drives of the second half. Mills was able to get the Texans into the red zone by connecting with Cooks for a 30-yard gain. Mills later found Akins in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.

Texans 32, Colts 31

The Colts tried to create some momentum during their final drive of the season but came up short.

End of Game

