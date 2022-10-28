Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans.

The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.

"You know if you can play them close for three, three-and-a-half quarters, you can find a way to finish games," quarterback Davis Mills said. "We have not been able to do that yet, but we know it’s there. Our guys are confident in our abilities and what we’re able to do out there, so if we put a full team game together, the sky’s the limit."

The Texans' Week 8 contest against the Titans will mark the first time since 2020 that Houston will have to face All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

Henry missed the Titans' two-game regular season series after a Jones fracture limited his 2021 campaign to eight games. In the previous three games he played against the Texans, Henry has rushed for an average of 224.3 yards and seven touchdowns.

"I’ve had a chance to compete against some of the best backs to play the game," coach Lovie Smith said. "Is Derrick Henry headed in that direction? Absolutely. These are the kind of guys though that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him."

RECORDS: Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Houston Texans (1-4-1)

ODDS: The Texans are 2.5-point underdogs to the Titans.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Tyron Johnson Brings Additional Asset To Texans Amid Nico Collins' Absence:

"He plays with speed," offensive coordinator pep Hamilton said. "He is a guy who can run the route tree well. He possesses the one thing that you cannot coach, and that's speed."

