No Criminal Charges: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Can Now Be Traded

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face any criminal charges in the nine accusations against his name. With the grand jury unable to find enough evidence, Watson now is expected to be traded soon, possibly before the start of NFL free agency on March 16.

“After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity here from all witnesses, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson,” Dane Schiller, a representative for the Harris County District Attorney's office said in statement. “Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to the inquiry may be disclosed.”

Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Deshaun Watson Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Deshaun Watson

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said earlier this week that his client would assert his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself during his testimony. Hardin hoped to delay the deposition until Monday, but the claim was denied by prosecutor Tony Buzbee.

Last month, a judge ruled that Watson could be deposed in nine of his 22 civil cases after Hardin argued that delaying those depositions would enable Watson's legal team to secure depositions with the women who are currently suing Watson. It would allow Watson the protection of knowing whether he will also face criminal charges.

Hardin said earlier this week that he was “delighted” that the grand jury will be addressing the matter before the start of free agency.

“The free agency time is around the corner and we’ve wanted this decision to be made by then and it looks like they’re going to and I’m welcoming it,” Hardin told the New York Times. “There’s never been any crime here, no matter if you call it indecent assault or anything else. These are civil matters that belong in the civil courts.”

Hardin released a statement Friday following the hearing.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reach the same conclusion we did,” Hardin said. “Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

"Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“It's time to let Deshaun move on.”

Watson still could deal with civil suits and settlement, but teams now have clarity and can trade for the three-time Pro Bowler. Sources told TexansDaily.com that at least two teams are closely following the Watson court case.

The Carolina Panthers remain a front-runner as owner David Tepper wants to be aggressive in adding a franchise quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks, who traded away nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, also are expected to be in play to acquire Watson.

Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and other clubs could also bid, but the Texans are expected to act fast in trading Watson.

Denny Medley-USA Today Deshaun Watson Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Deshaun Watson Denny Medley-USA Today Deshaun Watson

Watson last played in 2020, helping Houston going 4-12. He requested a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and then-coach David Culley.

Prior the end of the 2020 season, Watson agreed to a four-year $156 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2025. Watson led the league with 4,823 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions that season.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily.com for more coverage of Watson and the ensuing trade talk that's expected to follow.