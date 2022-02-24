'That's My Guy': Texans Trade - Revealing Deshaun Watson Thoughts on Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

“I like Bruce,” Watson once said. “That’s my guy.''

“I like Bruce,” Deshaun Watson has said. “That’s my guy.''

The remark from trade-block quarterback Deshaun Watson require context; it came in 2019, as Watson was emerging as a star for the Houston Texans, and in reflection of the 2017 NFL Draft, when the Arizona Cardinals, then led by Arians, were selecting 13th overall in the draft.

Arizona, it seems, was going to select Watson before the Texans traded way up the board to select the Clemson quarterback 12th overall.

“He would have been drafted in the next pick,” Arians said of Watson, laughing.

Instead, the Cardinals drafted Haason Reddick, the pass-rusher from Temple.

Reddick is still in the NFL, and has had his moments, but he's moved on from Arizona to Carolina. Arians moved on, too, from Arizona to his present perch as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And, of course, the Texans star quarterback Watson is more than ready to put Houston behind him, with his trade request from a year ago still standing, and his legal entanglements still in play as well.

But with the Tampa retirement of Tom Brady, the 2019 quotes might be instructive as we gauge Watson's future.

“I like Bruce,” Watson said then. “That’s my guy. I’ve known Bruce. He used to come around (at Clemson). ... He’s always been a fan of mine. And I’ve always been a fan of his, and we communicated.''

Said Arians then: "Now, with Lamar's (Jackson) success ... people are looking for that guy now, you know. Same with Pat Mahomes. Different-style athlete(s), but that quarterback class is special."

Responded Watson at the time: "That’s pretty dope from a legendary coach like him. It gives me a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum and motivation to keep striving to be great.”

Could Watson "strive to be great'' working with Arians in Tampa Bay? Rumors have the Bucs - searching for Brady's replacement in a go-for-it manner - showing interest in the idea. And oddsmakers have the Buccaneers at the top o the landing-spot pile, alongside the Washington Commanders.

The Texans' Watson and the Buccaneers' Arians once had a kinship. There is not much reason to think that's changed.