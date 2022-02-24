Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans Bidders 'Lurking & Planning' - Pending One Issue

"Time takes care of a lot of things, and time will take care of that situation, too, where it's a favorable situation for Deshaun and us," Smith says.

The Houston Texans can no longer hide their timetable and their quest regarding embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson situation as hot a topic now as ever.

"Absolutely," coach Lovie Smith said this week in regard to looking forward to a coming trade of Watson. "Some of the things where there's a question mark on what's gonna happen - I can't wait for all of that to get settled and we can kind of move on from there."

There is "a question mark'' on Watson, who requested a trade from the Texans last January but is still the subject of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

However, one national report claims NFL teams are "out there, lurking and strategizing and planning as the quarterback carousel prepares to spin,'' and that if the criminal cases are resolved (lawyer Rusty Hardin is saying he expects the grand jury to make a decision regarding whether Watson will be charged with any crimes by April 1), "multiple teams'' are willing to make a trade, even with civil cases looming.

The Texans obviously wish to forge a trade - they hope, for three first-round picks and more - before the April NFL Draft, at which time they could use some of those selections to immediately strengthen a bad roster. The timetable is one complication, of course. Watson's trade-veto power is another; there have been teams he has found to be unattractive.

We know that the Denver Broncos, the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers are among the teams that have examined a trade. The Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Bucs are involved in the rumor mill. And we suspect the Washington Commanders and others would join that bunch if there is legal clarity for Watson, the Pro Bowl QB who sat out all of 2021 while still in Houston's employ.

Time is coming. Teams are coming.