Texans Trade: Oddsmakers Pick 2 Favorites for Deshaun Watson New Team

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Washington Commanders (+300) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) are the two odds favorites to land Watson in 2022.

One of my go-to sayings when it comes to gambling (mostly because I don't know very much about gambling) is, "Bet against the bookies too often and you end up living in a cardboard box under a bridge.''

It is with that in mind that I relay to you the distinct possibility that some "wise guy'' knows something about where Deshaun Watson will be dealt in a trade the Houston Texans plan to execute in the coming weeks, ahead of the NFL Draft in late April.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Washington Commanders (+300) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) are the two odds favorites to land Watson in 2022.

Washington's situation? The Commanders went mostly with Taylor Heinicke at starting QB through the 2021 season, and while he's a folk hero in D.C., he didn't much get them anywhere.

What does Washington have to offer a Houston team that desires a treasure chest of picks (three first-rounders) in trade? It would start with Washington's No. 1 pick this year, at No. 11. And it could in theory include the Commanders' best player, defensive end Chase Young.

Any downside for Watson in D.C.? Well, owner Dan Snyder's franchise continues to be under investigation for alleged sexually-related misconduct of its own, and so it could be argued that taking on Watson - who a year ago requested a trade away from Houston right before he was hit with 20 accusations of alleged sexual misconduct and assault - is a "bad look.''

What do the Bucs have to offer? Tampa Bay finds itself in a sudden quarterback search this offseason following the retirement of all-time great QB Tom Brady. The Bucs, like Washington, have spoken openly about being in go-for-it mode in the chase for a QB. Tampa's 2022 first-rounder is No. 27 overall. Tampa also has a talented roster that could cause Houston to ask for a starting player back as part of the package.

There is a trade-veto clause in his current contract, and there are also legal entanglements for Watson that might need to be cleared up. And there can certainly be other suitors - and, the Texans hope, maybe even a pre-Draft bidding war.

But as far as the "favorites''? It's time to place your bets. Carefully.

