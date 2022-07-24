HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) and will likely miss the entire 2022 season.

Metchie released a statement via the Texans' social media page.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia," Metchie wrote. "I am currently receiving great medical care, I am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time. As a result of this diagnosis, I likely will not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever."

A second-round pick out of Alabama, Metchie was expected to fight for starting reps. This summer, he did not practice with the team as he was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the Crimson Tide's SEC championship victory over Georgia.

In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said that Metchie was “beating every timetable we normally have" in terms of recovery from knee surgery. When asked about the rookie's availability this season, Dr. Cain stated that barring a setback, Metchie has "a good chance to be ready to play."

Metchie is now the second Texans' receiver to be shut down before the start of the season. During voluntary OTAs in May, former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a non-contact knee injury while running drills in practice. He was waived the following day.

In his final season with Alabama, Metchie totaled 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns.

Currently, the Texans have Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, Davion Davis, Chad Beebe, Connor Wedington, Jalen Camp, Drew Estrada and Johnny Johnson on the active roster as receivers.

Houston begins training camp on July 29.