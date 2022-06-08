Texans Waive WR DaeSean Hamilton Following Knee Surgery, Sign Chad Beebe

The Houston Texans had high hopes for newly signed wideout DaeSean Hamilton, who signed a one-year deal with the team this spring after spending four seasons with Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately, Hamilton has now been waived by team, after suffering a non-contact injury during OTAs on Tuesday that will require surgery.

Texans center Justin Britt also suffered a minor injury on Tuesday.

“One was a non-contact injury. The other, you know when you have 22 bodies out there, every once in a while you step on someone,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “Hopefully, it’s nothing serious for either one.”

The good news for Hamilton, who has a history of knee issues, is that he did not tear his ACL, and doctors expect him to be able to return by the start of the regular season.

The bad news is that it won't be for the Texans. At least right now, as the team moved to sign Chad Beebe as a replacement.

Hamilton played his college ball at Penn State, where he was one of the best in the country and eventually went on to be a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in 2018.

Last offseason, Hamilton was carted off from an offseason practice that took place away from the Broncos facility, which was later determined to be a torn ACL. He would miss the entire 2021 campaign after being ruled out for the remainder of the year.

In four years with the Broncos, Hamilton was on and off the field but did finish with 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 career games. Hamilton's best season came in his rookie campaign when he tallied 30 catches for 243 yards and two scores.