Nick Saban Releases Statement On Texans WR John Metchie's Cancer Diagnosis

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL) and will likely miss the entire 2022 season.

Countless fans, teammates, and other players across the league have reached out showing support of Metchie's prognosis, including his former Alabama coach, Nick Saban.

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia,” Saban wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday. “It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.”

Drafted No. 44 overall last April, Metchie was expected to fight for starting reps as the team's starting slot receiver. This summer, he did not practice with the team as he was still recovering from a torn ACL.

In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said that Metchie was “beating every timetable we normally have" in terms of recovery from knee surgery. When asked about the rookie's availability this season, Dr. Cain stated that barring a setback, Metchie has "a good chance to be ready to play."

For his career under Saban, Metchie tallied 156 receptions for 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Last season, he led Alabama with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and a career-best eight scores in 13 games.

Metchie is now the second Texans' receiver to be shut down before the start of the season. During voluntary OTAs in May, former Denver Broncos receiver DaeSean Hamilton suffered a non-contact knee injury while running drills in practice. He was waived the following day.

Currently, the Texans have Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Moore, Davion Davis, Chad Beebe, Connor Wedington, Jalen Camp, Drew Estrada and Johnny Johnson on the active roster as receivers.

Houston begins training camp on July 29.