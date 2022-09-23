Texans vs. Bears Week 3: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Houston Texans go north for a Sunday matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

While the Texans are still searching for their first win of the season, Chicago hopes to get back in the win column after another poor performance against division rival Green Bay last week.

Texans coach Lovie Smith returns to his old home in Chicago where he coached the Bears for nine seasons, including a 2006 Super Bowl appearance.

"Going back, I spent a lot of time in Chicago, some great years. But it's game three as I see it. There's an opponent on the other side. Running game-wise ... That will be a challenge for us. We haven't played the run as well as we would like. That's definitely an area that we'll be looking to improve upon."

While the offense has struggled a bit this season - scoring just 29 points and gaining only 533 yards in two games - while the defense has carried the load.

Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre continue to prove to be anchors for the secondary.

Quarterback Davis Mills needs to improve the passing game in Week 3. In the Week 2 loss to the Broncos, Mills totaled just 177 yards on 19-of-38 passing and no touchdowns. The offensive line also allowed three sacks.

WHAT: Houston Texans (0-1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois (61,500)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +2.5 (+100), Chicago Bears -2.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 39 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +125, Bears +150

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook