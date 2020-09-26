SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Wade Phillips - 'Son of Bum' - Wants Back In NFL

Mike Fisher

Wade Phillips spent the better part five decades as an NFL coach, and largely as a beloved figure.

But Phillips, 73, the son of another beloved NFL (and Houston) figure in the late Bum Phillips, is not presently feeling much pro football love in return.

I feel like I could help somebody,” Phillips told the Buffalo News on his desire to return to the NFL. “But they’ve got to feel that way, too. ... Whether they’ll consider me to help, I don’t know that. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Given the fact that Phillips now follows the NFL the way most of the rest of us do - on TV - he seems to already have his answer.

“I’ve got the NFL Sunday Ticket, on DirecTV, so sometimes I can see six and eight games at a time,” Phillips said. “Sometimes, I flip over to the Red Zone. Sometimes, I stay on the game I would like to watch more of. Or, if it’s coming down close to halftime or something like that and I want to see a certain game, I’ll watch that. But mostly, I flip around.”

Phillips recently used social media - his Twitter account (@sonofbum) has 185,000-plus followers - to offer his services as a football consultant, and it seems he was overwhelmed with requests at the high school and college level.

“I got swamped,” said Phillips, who lives in the Houston area with wife Laurie and has a vested interest in following the career of his son, Wes, who is in charge of tight ends with the Rams. “It occupied me for at least a month and a half, almost all day, every day.”

READ MORE: Are Texans Really Interested In Antonio Brown?

READ MORE: 'Fake Reporter' J.J. Crashes Watt Brothers Steelers Presser

It's not quite the same as coaching in a Super Bowl; Phillips was the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos when they won in 2015. But Wade says he harbors no bitterness.

"It’s not frustrating to me,'' he said. "I enjoy it. I enjoy the games. That's why I love coaching. I enjoy, obviously, being in them, but also watching the games. I’m not that kind of person that gets too frustrated or bitter about not being a part of it. I’ve been around so long, I love football and I’d be watching football, no matter if I’d retired myself or not.''

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans On Big Ben: ‘He’ll Try To Pick Us Apart’

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus discussed how he predicts Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will 'try to pick us apart' come Sunday.

Anthony R Wood

by

AlTruckee

Injury Report: Three Texans Questionable For Sunday

The Houston Texans head for the battle of the brothers against the Pittsburgh Steelers with three listed as questionable.

Anthony R Wood

Analysis: Watson Won't Blame Texans O-Line

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Bill O'Brien both discuss who is to blame for the Texans offensive protection struggles this season - and we analyze

Anthony R Wood

Texans 'Fake Reporter' J.J. Crashes Watt Brothers Steelers Presser

Houston Texans J.J. Plays Reporter And Playfully Crashes Watt Brothers Pittsburgh Steelers Press Conference

Mike Fisher

Are Texans Really Interested In Antonio Brown?

Are the Houston Texans Really Interested In Signing Talented but Troubled WR Antonio Brown?

Mike Fisher

Injury Report: The GOAT Returns To Texans Practice

Thursday's injury report reads well for the Houston Texans with J.J. Watt returning, while the Pittsburgh Steelers remain without a key receiver.

Anthony R Wood

Injury Report: How Are Texans Tackles?

As the Texans prepare to face-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their vicious defense, Houston unfortunately listed both starting tackles in the mid-week injury report.

Anthony R Wood

Underdog Texans: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Underdog Houston Texans Prep For Week 3 At Pittsburgh: 'Nobody Wants To Be In This Position'

Mike Fisher

by

AlTruckee

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're 0-2 Texans)

'What, Me Worry?' (Yes, If You're The 0-2 Houston Texans, You Worry)

Mike Fisher

by

MikeFisher

Texans Power Rankings: 'Best 0-2 Team in NFL'?

The Houston Texans continue to slide in SI's latest NFL Power Rankings, falling below their AFC South rivals.

Anthony R Wood