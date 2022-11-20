Live In-Game Updates: Texans Lose To Commanders 23-10

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have returned to the NRG Stadium for an interconference match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders, as both teams continue their 2022 NFL campaigns.

For the first time this season, the Texans will take the field without rookie prospect Derek Stingley Jr., who is out for Houston's Week 11 contest due to a hamstring injury.

"He is competitive — I've been impressed with him up until this point," cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso said of Stingley's overall talent. "He doesn't have any physical limitations. He does have a few things that he does better than others. But he can do it all."

The Commanders will continue with Taylor Heinicke under center in the absence of Carson Wentz. Washington has gone 3-1 since Heinicke took over as the team's starting quarterback.

During their previous game, the Texans fell to the New York Giants 24-16. With the loss, the Texans have dropped four consecutive games.

"The Commanders have a commitment to their brand of football, which is definitely working," coach Lovie Smith said. "It’s a big challenge for us. Offensively, some things we did in the last game, we can just get that taken care of. We played the run a little bit better this past week, we’ll need to do it this week also."

1st Quarter:

The Commanders received the ball first and recorded the first three-and-out of the game. Rookie Jalen Pitre almost had his second career interception but dropped the pass.

Change of possession

On the Texans' first drive, quarterback Davis Mills threw an interception to defensive back Kendall Fuller. Mills' interception resulted in a six-pick.

Commanders 7, Texans 0

Change of possession

The Texans' second possession resulted in a three-and-out.

Change of possession

The Commanders went three-and-out on their second possession.

Change of possession

Mills completed his first pass of the game to wide receiver Nico Collins, but a holding call on Kenyon Green spurned the first down. Three-and-out.

Change of possession

The Commanders started to gain momentum on the offensive side of the ball. Heinicke began the drive with a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Washington recorded 36 yards on seven plays, but Houston's defense held the Commanders to their third punt of the game.

Change of possession

Mills began the drive with a four-yard completion to wideout Chris Moore. Following a five-yard gain by Collins, Mills' quarterback sneak led to a first down for the Texans. Unfortunately, the Texans would lose the momentum they established following an incomplete pass and a sack to end the drive.

Change of possession

End of 1st quarter

2nd Quarter:

On 2nd-and-five, Heinicke connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 13-yard gain. Running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded a combined 17 yards on back-to-back plays. A few plays later, Samuel rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to put Washington ahead 14-0.

Commanders 14, Texans 0

Change of possession

Three plays and two sacks for the Texans. Punt.

Change of possession

Heinicke connected with tight end Logan Thomas for a 19-yard gain. Gibson later added to Washington's ability to move the ball with a 13-yard rushing attempt. Houston's red zone defense prevented a touchdown. But Washington converted a 25-yard field goal by Joey Slye.

Commanders 17, Texans 0

Change of possession

Mills completed a 12-yard pass to running back Dare Ogunbowale, but another holding call made by Green repudiated the play. Punt

Change of possession

The Commanders recorded 61 yards in 10 plays. Slye converted his second field goal of the day to put the Commanders ahead 20-0 over the Texans.

Commanders 20, Texans 0

Halftime

3rd Quarter:

The Texans came out during the second half and put together their best drive of the game. Houston recorded 64 yards in 12 plays but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Commanders 20, Texans 3

Change of possession

The Texans' defense held the Commanders to a 15-yard, six-play drive that resulted in a punt.

Change of possession

The Texans recorded three yards in six plays en route to another punt.

Change of possession

End of 3rd Quarter:

4th Quarter:

Heinicke began the drive with a 10-yard pass to Samuel for the Commanders. Following the play, Washington recorded eight more plays for 10 yards, which led to a 44-yard field goal by Slye.

Commanders 23, Texans 3

Change of possession

The Texans notched 27 yards on five plays to set up 2nd-and-10 on Washington's 48-yard line. Mills tried to target wide receiver Bradnin Cooks down the field but threw his second interception of the game. The pick was made by Washington's defensive back Darrick Forrest.

Change of possession

Washington began to play with the clock on their latest possession. Four plays for 11 yards. Punt.

Change of possession

On their latest drive, the Texans recorded 55 yards in 11 plays. The possession ended with Mills rushing for a four-yard touchdown.

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Change of possession

The Commanders ended the game with 38 yards in seven plays on the final drive.

