Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Report: Multiple Teams Willing to Trade for Watson Before Settlement

As Deshaun Watson’s legal situation remains unsolved, NFL teams may move forward with pursuing a trade for him, anyway. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports “multiple teams” could be interested in trading for Watson even if there is no resolution in Watson’s civil cases.

Watson, who didn’t play in an NFL game in 2021, has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women. He is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal lawsuits, and Florio reports that as long as Watson’s criminal charges are resolved, teams may take the risk of trading for the Texans’ quarterback.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported a court ruled that Watson can be deposed in nine of his civil cases. Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, asked the court to delay deposition.

According to Florio’s report, the Dolphins required Watson’s civil cases to be settled during trade discussions at last year’s trade deadline, while the Panthers were one team willing to trade for Watson despite the lawsuits. However, Florio reports Watson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause to go to Carolina.

This offseason, Watson is reportedly eyeing the Vikings and Buccaneers as two teams he would like to play for next season, and since he has a no-trade clause, he needs to approve any trade. Watson’s agent denied the Vikings and Bucs rumors last week in a statement to Josina Anderson.

In 2022, Watson’s four-year, $156 contract extension with the Texans will kick in, and any team that trades for Watson will have to take on that contract.

