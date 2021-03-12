Texans Add Packers LB; Another LB Move Coming?

HOUSTON -- Nick Caserio and David Culley are all-in for rebuilding the culture of the Houston Texans. Their two recent moves might not be flashy, but both players come highly-regarded for their roles in the locker room.

The Texans are signing veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $4.5 million. Kirksey recently was released from the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason.

Kirksey, 28, a former Cleveland Browns third-round draft pick from Iowa in 2014, has been highly productive up the middle in both a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive front. The Texans are transitioning over from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base Tampa 2 style with new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

Kirksey, who agreed to terms on a two-year, $16 million deal with the Packers last offseason, recorded 77 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defensed in 11 games last season for Green Bay. The year prior, he only played in two games due to a chest injury.

For his career, Kirksey has recorded 542 tackles, 13 1/2 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in seven total seasons.

The attention now turns to veteran linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Since his arrival in Houston, McKinney has only played in a 3-4 set. The 28-year-old is also coming off an injured season in which he only played in two total games.

McKinney's five-year, $50 million deal with $21 million guaranteed could have him on the roster through 2023. The difference is that Houston has already paid all of his guaranteed money entering this offseason. McKinney is expected to earn $7 million this season.

Before Caserio joined the staff, former head coach and GM Bill O'Brien agreed to terms with Zach Cunningham on a four-year, $58 million extension with $23.5 million guaranteed. Paying two off-ball linebackers seems foolish as only one will be used in the new scheme.

Houston could save up to $9.2 million in 2021 if they cut McKinney and nose tackle Brandon Dunn before the start of the new season on March 17.

