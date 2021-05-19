Texans Deshaun Watson Posts Workout Videos Amidst Civil Cases

Deshaun Watson might not be with the Houston Texans in body, but he still is working out to prepare for battle

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may or may not play this season, based in part on the NFL's decision on his current lawsuit. Still, the fifth-year veteran is prepping as if he'll get a chance to play in 2021.

Watson seemingly continues to remain in tip-top condition, working out independently with a trainer and away from the Texans facility. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old star broke his long silence on social media and posted on his Instagram a series of videos of his workouts, footwork drills and throws during a practice.

Currently, Watson is still facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and sexual assault via Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has stated that the two sides would not come to a settlement, leading to some belief that the verdict will come down to the court system in Harris County.

Texans head coach David Culley said little last week following Houston's rookie camp, stating the focus was away from Watson and more on the players that currently are on the roster.

"We have nothing to say about that situation at this time," Culley told reporters Saturday. "[Texans chairman Cal McNair] and ownership a few weeks back indicated about how our organization feels about the situation. I think when [general manager Nick Caserio] was on not long ago, he also mentioned that the legal process was in effect right now and we're going to respect that and go from there."

The Texans used the No. 67 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Stanford quarterback Davis Mills as the potential replacement for Watson.

Watson is coming off his best season in Houston since being drafted out of Clemson in 2017. Last year, the former Tiger led the NFL and reset the franchise record in passing yards with 4,823. He also tossed 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions and finished with a 112.6 passer rating.

Houston finished 4-12 on the season and did not carry into 2021 a first- or second-round pick due to the Laremy Tunsil trade. Instead, the Miami Dolphins used Houston's picks to add Alabama wide receiver and Houston native Jaylen Waddle, plus Oregon safety Jevon Holland.

Multiple sources tell us both the Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles could be interested at some point during or after the 2021 season.

Time will tell if Watson will be eligible for the 2021 season. His mind and body, though, are still working and preparing for a chance to suit up somewhere before 2022.

