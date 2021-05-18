Houston Texans Predicted To Be NFL's First 0-17 Team?

According to Westgate Spots, the Houston Texans are set to be the first team in NFL history to go 0-17 in 2021...

In case there are any Houston Texans fans feeling optimistic about the upcoming 2021 season, unfortunately, it appears the betting world doesn't share your optimism.

According to the Westgate Sportsbook, via Pro Football Talk, the Texans will enter the new season as underdogs in all 17 of their games. As such, if those numbers are to be trusted ... then the Texans could be on the way to becoming the NFL's first 0-17 team.

READ MORE: Former Houston Texans QB Hoyer Signs With Patriots: NFL Free Agency Tracker

Only the Texans and fellow 'rebuilders' the Detroit Lions are underdogs in every game this season. The closest Houston comes to being at even odds is for their Week 12 matchup against the New York Jets, where Houston is just a one-point underdog.

When it comes to divisional games, the team that the betting world is suggesting Houston has the best chance against is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are favored by three and four points across their two matchups.

The closest Houston has come to a winless season to date were two 2-14 finishes in 2005 and 2014. And while every new regime wants to set records of its own, it's hard to imagine head coach David Culley particularly wants the dubious distinction of 'first team to go 0-17' hanging over his head in 2021. ... and forever.

CONTINUE READING: Houston Texans Plummet In PFF RBs Rankings