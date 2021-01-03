Texans Inactives: Time to Test Offense's Depth
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans end their season against the Tennessee Titans. They have some key players and some depth missing from the offense.
Here are the inactive players for NFL Week 17.
Josh McCown, Quarterback
Damion Ratley, Wide Receiver
Geno Stone, Safety
Duke Johnson, Running Back
Phillip Gaines, Cornerback
Laremy Tunsil, Left Tackle
The biggest name missing is Laremy Tunsil. He has a foot injury that will keep him out and ultimately end his season. Roderick Johnson will play left tackle while Charlie Heck plays right tackle. Both played well last week after Tunsil left the game with an injury.
Duke Johnson has been injured for a few weeks now. It could be the David Johnson show again with Duke Johnson down. Johnson will have an interesting offseason as he and David Johnson have pricey contracts at the running back spot.
Josh McCown is inactive again as the team is healthy at quarterback.
Damion Ratley was new to the roster this week so it makes sense he isn't available. This means rookie Isaiah Coulter will be active and could see his first reps of the season.
Geno Stone is a new addition to the roster this week so he is down. The team claimed him off of waivers.
Phillip Gaines has been injured for weeks. Vernon Hargreaves and Keion Crossen should be the starting cornerbacks in this afternoon's NFL finale.