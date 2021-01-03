Texans Inactives: Time to Test Offense's Depth

The Houston Texans will be without some key players and depth on offense in their season finale

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans end their season against the Tennessee Titans. They have some key players and some depth missing from the offense.

Here are the inactive players for NFL Week 17.

Josh McCown, Quarterback

Damion Ratley, Wide Receiver

Geno Stone, Safety

Duke Johnson, Running Back

Phillip Gaines, Cornerback

Laremy Tunsil, Left Tackle

The biggest name missing is Laremy Tunsil. He has a foot injury that will keep him out and ultimately end his season. Roderick Johnson will play left tackle while Charlie Heck plays right tackle. Both played well last week after Tunsil left the game with an injury.

Duke Johnson has been injured for a few weeks now. It could be the David Johnson show again with Duke Johnson down. Johnson will have an interesting offseason as he and David Johnson have pricey contracts at the running back spot.

Josh McCown is inactive again as the team is healthy at quarterback.

Damion Ratley was new to the roster this week so it makes sense he isn't available. This means rookie Isaiah Coulter will be active and could see his first reps of the season.

Geno Stone is a new addition to the roster this week so he is down. The team claimed him off of waivers.

Phillip Gaines has been injured for weeks. Vernon Hargreaves and Keion Crossen should be the starting cornerbacks in this afternoon's NFL finale.