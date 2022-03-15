Skip to main content

Texans Re-Sign Desmond King; Content At Cornerback?

Texans made good on bringing back Desmond King on multi-year deal

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King expressed interest in returning for the 2022 season. He now might be considered a cornerstone piece in the rebuild. 

The Texans and King agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $7 million, $3.5 million guaranteed. A source told TexansDaily.com that King and Texans' general manager Nick Caserio began talks Saturday with the intent to finalize a deal before Wednesday.  

USATSI_17478475

Desmond King

USATSI_17444726

Desmond King

NFL

Desmond King

The Texans were in need of cornerback help following the release of Terrance Mitchell. Houston also has met with former Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler, who is best known for his time with the New England Patriots.

King, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in 2021, showed growth both in the nickel and on the outside. With the success of Tavierre Thomas inside, King was asked to play outside. 

Last season, King was Houston's most productive corner. He recorded 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions. 

“He took the move pretty well," Texans cornerback coach Dino Vasso said of King last month. "Obviously, it’s not an easy transition, and I think if you polled everyone in this room and you asked what is Des’ optimal position, most would say nickel.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

Deshaun Watson To Cleveland Browns Doesn't Mean Baker Mayfield To Texans

Texans not interested in adding Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

By Cole Thompson45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
24fc9a8e89504dfca1984df941a4c16a
Play

Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be Steal For Texans

Linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo gets chance to shine in Houston after limited play with LA Rams

By Coty M. Davis50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
Desmond King
Play

Texans Bring Back CB Desmond King: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

“(But) he embraced it, and he did what was best for the team, and not necessarily what was best for Desmond King, and you win with football players like that.”

King also offers value in the return game. A former second-team All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Chargers, King averaged 9.1 yards on 17 returns. 

The Texans still could address cornerback in free agency and the draft. New Texans coach Lovie Smith said his "ideal corner" cornerback stands at least 6-foot, with a frame and speed to match receivers that keep "getting bigger and bigger."

"They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot," Smith said. "That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about." 

NFT

Desmond King

https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2016_04_1197553511

Desmond King

USATSI_17208700

Desmond King

Houston, which currently owns the No. 3 pick in the April's draft, could target Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the selection. If waiting until Day 2, players such as Auburn's Roger McCreary, Washington's Kyler Gordon and UTSA's Tariq Woolen could be in the mix. 

King marks the fourth major defensive signing for the Houston. The Texans agreed to a terms with safety Terrence Brooks on Monday, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo on Tuesday. 

NFL
News

Deshaun Watson To Cleveland Browns Doesn't Mean Baker Mayfield To Texans

By Cole Thompson45 minutes ago
24fc9a8e89504dfca1984df941a4c16a
News

Ogbo Okoronkwo Could Be Steal For Texans

By Coty M. Davis50 minutes ago
Desmond King
News

Texans Bring Back CB Desmond King: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_17386654
News

Tight End Pharaoh Brown Re-Signs With Texans; Draft Impact?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
maliek-c-texans
News

Texans Re-Sign Veteran DT Maliek Collins

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
USATSI_17391946
News

Texans Sign Cleveland Browns Safety M.J. Stewart

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
baker ryan deshaun
News

Texans Trade BREAKING: Falcons Join Deshaun Watson Chase

By Coty M. Davis6 hours ago
baker deshaun
News

Deshaun Watson for Baker Mayfield Trade? Browns to Meet Texans QB

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago