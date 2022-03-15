Texans Re-Sign Desmond King; Content At Cornerback?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King expressed interest in returning for the 2022 season. He now might be considered a cornerstone piece in the rebuild.

The Texans and King agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $7 million, $3.5 million guaranteed. A source told TexansDaily.com that King and Texans' general manager Nick Caserio began talks Saturday with the intent to finalize a deal before Wednesday.

The Texans were in need of cornerback help following the release of Terrance Mitchell. Houston also has met with former Pro Bowl cornerback Malcolm Butler, who is best known for his time with the New England Patriots.

King, who signed a one-year deal worth $5 million in 2021, showed growth both in the nickel and on the outside. With the success of Tavierre Thomas inside, King was asked to play outside.

Last season, King was Houston's most productive corner. He recorded 93 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions.

“He took the move pretty well," Texans cornerback coach Dino Vasso said of King last month. "Obviously, it’s not an easy transition, and I think if you polled everyone in this room and you asked what is Des’ optimal position, most would say nickel.

“(But) he embraced it, and he did what was best for the team, and not necessarily what was best for Desmond King, and you win with football players like that.”

King also offers value in the return game. A former second-team All-Pro returner for the Los Angeles Chargers, King averaged 9.1 yards on 17 returns.

The Texans still could address cornerback in free agency and the draft. New Texans coach Lovie Smith said his "ideal corner" cornerback stands at least 6-foot, with a frame and speed to match receivers that keep "getting bigger and bigger."

"They have ball skills of course, but it still comes down to whether you can play man coverage a lot," Smith said. "That's a hard guy to find that I'm talking about."

Houston, which currently owns the No. 3 pick in the April's draft, could target Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the selection. If waiting until Day 2, players such as Auburn's Roger McCreary, Washington's Kyler Gordon and UTSA's Tariq Woolen could be in the mix.

King marks the fourth major defensive signing for the Houston. The Texans agreed to a terms with safety Terrence Brooks on Monday, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo on Tuesday.