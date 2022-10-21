'The Best Guys’: Texans' Tytus Howard Vs. Raiders Standout Maxx Crosby

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans right offensive tackle Tytus Howard is ready for a dogfight.

The Texans' former first-round draft pick from Alabama State plays the game with an aggressive mentality and never backs down an inch. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Howard has size, strength and power working to his advantage.

That has served him and the Texans' offense well. Howard has effectively stonewalled pass rushers for just one sack allowed, two hits and seven pressures surrendered in five games.

Now, Howard is looking forward to arguably his most difficult challenge in years. He'll square off Sunday against one of the most dangerous pass rushers in the game: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

It's the kind of game that can cement a reputation. Crosby provides a never-stop, game-wrecking presence with a diverse repertoire of pass-rushing moves and a rare motor and hunger to hit the quarterback. He's a prime NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate and is tied for the most in the league with six sacks and has 22 total quarterback pressures.

At his locker at NRG Stadium, Howard smiled in anticipation while discussing the pending matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

"Very good matchup to watch," Howard said. "He's going to keep going, I'm going to keep going. We're going to battle all game. I always look forward to going against the best guys and prove that I'm one of the best guys.

"He's one of the guys who plays hard. He's relentless, fighting you to the whistle. You've got to match the intensity and get ready for a dogfight all game."

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million contract this summer that included $53.075 million guaranteed with a $13 million signing bonus. He deserved the financial windfall and has paid immediate dividends with 19 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and generated constant pressure while veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones has been shut out with zero sacks and three hits.

The Texans are accounting for Crosby's nonstop style of play.

“We’re trying to figure that out, most offenses have been trying to figure that out," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "He’s just an excellent football player, good talent, size, quickness, speed, power, all of that. He’s relentless.

"He plays until the whistle blows. You have to love how he plays football. We realize that though. Our offensive line realizes that we have good tackles. I know they’re excited about whenever you have a great player like that coming in, you have to be excited about playing against a special player like that. I know our guys are.”

Since being shifted back to his natural right tackle spot, Howard has thrived.

He has a 77.2 pass blocking grade this season working opposite Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. In 303 offensive snaps this season, Howard has been strong and steady.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills has had uneven performances, but he's also had plenty of time to throw. He has been sacked just 12 times, a percentage of 6.7 percent per game. Tunsil has allowed just four pressures and one sack, fourth among offensive tackles while Howard has surrendered seven pressures to rank 13th in the NFL. Mills has been pressured just 24 percent of the time, ranking ninth in the NFL among starting quarterbacks, according to Next Gen Stats.

"We always take pride in that," Howard said. "We always compete. We work to get better every week and protect the quarterback. Not losing, winning every rep, that mentality is making it better every week."

A year ago, Crosby had 30 quarterback hits. He was named second-team All-Pro and is up to 31 career sacks. Between Crosby and Jones, it's a formidable tandem.

“They have Chandler Jones on the other side too, so we need to know where both of those guys are at," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "Maxx is a really good player, obviously. I think our tackles are up for the challenge, though. They’ve been really good in protection all year and will be looking to do the same this Sunday.”

One year after being thrust into an awkward fit at left offensive guard, Howard is back to playing the kind of football the Texans envisioned when they drafted him 22nd overall in 2019.

When the Texans exercised their 2023 fifth-year option for Howard this offseason, it was a significant validation. Now, he’s under contract for next season on a fully guaranteed $13.2 million salary.

It was a statement of confidence from general manager Nick Caserio and the entire organization in Howard.

“Tytus stepped into the role of being the right tackle and he’s done well," Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. "I think it starts with how he practices each day and how he prepares in the meetings. We feel like the strength of the offensive unit is the offensive line and Tytus plays a big part in it.”

Howard has dealt with high-profile challenges in the past.

During a 2020 game against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt's younger brother and a fellow former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Howard didn't shut him out. Watt knew he was in a fight, though.

Watt finished with one sack and one hurry against Howard. He was also repeatedly body-slammed, knocked down seven times by Howard.

"I just approach it like, 'Do my job,'" Howard said. "As long as I do what I'm supposed to do with Maxx, I'm going to hone in and attack it like I always do. I've got to match his intensity every play."

