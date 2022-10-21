The Houston Texans hit the road in Week 7 to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium. Both teams are fresh off their bye weeks and have only one win so far this season.

The Texans picked up their first win of the season right before their bye. A go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown by rookie running back Dameon Pierce was all Houston needed to secure a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Raiders blew a 17-point lead in Week 5 to allow Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to win, 30-29. Frustrations have bubbled over for the Raiders, who hope to get back on track vs. the Texans.

Houston hopes to continue its stout red zone defense and shock the Raiders. The Texans have held their opponents' red zone scoring percentages to 38.8 percent, which is the fifth-best in the league.

There were moves in Houston's front office during the bye week. Jack Easterby, a controversial figure in the Texans front office, is no longer involved with the franchise, which is "parting ways'' with the executive who at one time rose to the position of interim GM.

"That's a question for ownership," coach Lovie Smith said. "You never talk about things until they are official. There will be information coming later on. After things become official, then we can talk."

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-3-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

ODDS: The Texans are 7-point underdogs to the Raiders.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:05 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Running back Dameon Pierce's philosophy:

"It's all about contact, like if you feel somebody -- you just spin out," Pierce said. "You got somebody on your leg, pull out. Somebody coming, dip your shoulder, double wrap the ball, just get YAC yards, man."

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.