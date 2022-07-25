Listen: Who Will Fill John Metchie's Void For Texans?

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced via social media on Sunday his diagnosis of leukemia. In his statement, Metchie mentioned that he has the most curable form of the disease but will likely miss the entire 2022 campaign.

The loss of Metchie will leave a void within Houston's wide receiving corps entering training camp on Friday. But Metchie's absence could open a door of opportunity for veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

In the latest episode of Locked On Texans, Coty M. Davis and John Hickman discuss how Dorsett can fill in Metchie's vacancy as a slot receiver.

"I think there was a certain role for Metchie that he was going to be a receiver who could move the chains and keep the possession going," Hickman said. "I look at Phillip Dorsett. I think he fills the role perfectly for the Texans. But it's going to be a collective effort when losing a player like Metchie."

Dorsett signed with the Texans in December and was given a contract extension that runs throughout the 2022 season.

He played three games for the Texans last season and was on the verge of revamping Houston's modest position group before going down with an ankle injury. Dorsett notched 107 yards on six catches during the 2021 campaign.

Before joining the Texans, Dorsett was originally a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. Dorsett joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 but asked for his release following a disappointing stint.

With Metchie out for the season, there will be more in stock during the training camp competition between Chad Beebe, Jalen Camp, Davion Davis, Drew Estrada, Johnny Johnson and Connor Wedington.