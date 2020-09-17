SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Snap Judgments: Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Denver

David Boclair

Any question about whether Derrick Henry’s role in the Tennessee Titans’ offense would be reduced in any way this season was answered with authority in the season opener.

The NFL’s 2019 rushing champion was on the field for 61 of the Titans’ 81 snaps on offense. That was the second highest total of his career and at least 14 more than in any game last season. It also was the sixth time in his career – the fifth in his last 15 games – that he lined up for at least three-quarters of the offense’s plays.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Center Stage+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cody Hollister Added to Practice Squad

Wide receiver was waived from the active roster two days earlier.

David Boclair

Nashville to Allow Fans at Home Games

Capacity will be limited beginning Oct. 4 against Steelers and will increase to 21 percent for the second half of the season.

David Boclair

Power Rankings Roundup: No Consensus on Titans in Top 10

Tennessee among one prominent news outlet's top five; barely in the another's top 20.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Davis Depleted at Denver

Two days after leading the Titans in receiving, the fourth-year wide receiver sits out practice.

David Boclair

Titans Promote Wide Receiver From Practice Squad

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine fills the opening in the roster created by Cody Hollister's release a day earlier.

David Boclair

Steve McNair, Eddie George Among Former Titans on Hall of Fame Ballot

Eight former Titans/Oilers will be considered for the 2021 induction class.

David Boclair

Kevin Byard Tells How He Delivered Son at Home

With no time to get to the hospital, the 2017 Pro Bowler made the catch of his life.

Mike Hogan

Corey Davis Hits a High Point at Denver

'Long road' with the Tennessee Titans takes a positive turn with his performance at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Henry Off and Running in Defense of Rushing Title

Titans running back had to "grind" for all of his 116 yards in Monday's victory at Denver.

Mike Hogan

Titans Send Another Wide Receiver Packing

Cody Hollister's release leaves four at that position on the active roster.

David Boclair