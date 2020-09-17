Snap Judgments: Conclusions Based on Playing Time at Denver

Any question about whether Derrick Henry’s role in the Tennessee Titans’ offense would be reduced in any way this season was answered with authority in the season opener.

The NFL’s 2019 rushing champion was on the field for 61 of the Titans’ 81 snaps on offense. That was the second highest total of his career and at least 14 more than in any game last season. It also was the sixth time in his career – the fifth in his last 15 games – that he lined up for at least three-quarters of the offense’s plays.