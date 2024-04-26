Day 2 Needs for the Tennessee Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft
NASHVILLE — It wasn't Joe Alt as many anticipated, but the Tennessee Titans still addressed their offensive line concerns with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Alabama's JC Latham, 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, is expected to be a Day 1 starter for the Titans, shoring up the left tackle position and providing better protection for quarterback Will Levis. Latham made a huge pre-draft impression on coach Brian Callahan, general manger Ran Carthon and, perhaps most significantly, on his future position coach.
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, "Bill Callahan LOVES JC Latham. It's his favorite player in this draft."
Offensive tackle? Check. Now on to Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft, which begin Friday night at 6 p.m. CT.
Tennessee has a plan, Carthon says
Thursday night, Carthon was asked about Tennessee's plans for Day 2. As it stands, the Titans will have the No. 38 overall pick but do not own a third-round selection.
Unsurprisingly, Carthon did not reveal any specific plans, but he did give a general response about the team's mindset heading into the second round.
"I'm looking over the shoulder now, just seeing who Minnesota picked, kind of playing it all in my head of who's going to be available. But we came in with a targeted plan. We should have some guys available to us that we like that we figure should be there.
"But of course, as this thing shakes, there's going to be a couple surprises as we get to the back end of guys being taken that you may or may not have accounted for. So, we'll play the board. But we have some targeted guys that we'd like to see there at 38. "
Where could the Titans go at No. 38?
Because Tennessee signed Calvin Ridley in the offseason, there is perhaps less urgency to pick up a wide receiver early in the draft. But Brian Callahan leans toward "guys who can score touchdowns."
Virginia's Malik Washington could be a good fit in Callahan's offense. Pro Football Focus recently labeled the former Cavalier as the "most underrated" receiver in this year's draft class. Also, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, the No. 32 player overall on PFF's big board, "has devastating quickness and provides a spark in the return game."
Defensive end also remains a need. Penn State's Adisa Issac, ranked as the No. 4 edge defender in the class per Pro Football Focus, is a name to watch. Utah's Jonah Elliss could be another possibility.
Still keep an eye on a trade
It will be interesting to see how eager Callahan and Carthon are to potentially move back in the second round if they can find a trading partner and get more assets. Specifically, Tennessee does not have a third-round pick. Could that be a priority on Friday?
