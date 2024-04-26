NFL Draft: Titans Take Alabama Offensive Tackle JC Latham with No. 7 Overall Pick
NASHVILLE — Preferring a pass protector to a pass catcher, the Tennessee Titans selected Alabama tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While Latham played right tackle in college, Titans general manager Ran Carthon made it clear shortly after Thursday's pick that the Titans expect Latham to play left tackle.
"Yes, we're going to start him at left tackle," Carthon said. "He played right tackle at Bama, but he's gotten reps, plenty of reps, at left tackle in practice. He's going to start off at left."
Titans coach Brian Callahan expressed confidence in Latham's ability to switch sides.
"He's a strong, big, powerful and athletic human. There aren't many guys walking around on earth that can do what he can do. We like that," Callahan said.
"I'm looking forward to proving the doubters wrong," Latham told reporters. "I'm going to work hard to earn my keep in this league."
Latham joins a retooled offense. This offseason, the Titans already have added Lloyd Cushenberry at center, Calvin Ridley at wide receiver, and Tony Pollard at running back. The Titans hope that Latham can provide the the of blind-side protection necessary to keep quarterback Will Levis upright.
Latham, 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, was a second-team All-American for Alabama. He played 41 games at Alabama over the past three seasons, with 27 starts. According to Pro Football Focus, Latham allowed only two sacks in his college career.
Carthon said that he expected the Los Angeles Chargers to take Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick even though most mock drafts had Alt going to the Titans. When their pick arrived, the Titans had a chance to take wide receiver Rome Odunze, but Callahan said getting the lineman was more important.
"We already signed a receiver who we really like," Callahan said. "We also have D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) who has been a productive player for a long time. We felt like if we can keep our quarterback on his feet we have a better chance of getting those guys the ball. From where are now and what we needed it was a perfect fit."
For the the second consecutive season, the Titans drafted an offensive lineman. In 2023, first-round pick Peter Skoronski made the NFL All-Rookie team at guard.
