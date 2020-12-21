Timely Takeaways Keep Lions From Keeping Pace

Detroit had 430 yards of total offense but failed to finish enough drives against the Titans.

Turnovers were the name of the game as the Tennessee Titans shut the door on the Detroit Lions’ upset hopes Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee’s defense recovered two fumbles, one each in the second and third quarters, stopped a fake punt and sealed their 46-25 victory with an interception. The takeaways did not lead to any points, but they kept Detroit from keeping pace on a day when the Titans offense set a season-high for points scored and rolled up 463 yards, its second highest total of the season.

“You can be beaten by anyone in this league,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We are focusing on improving and trying to play better football every week.”

The first forced fumble came when Tennessee led 21-7 late in the second quarter. With four minutes left and Detroit on Tennessee’s 1-yard line, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones knocked the ball loose as running back D’Andre Swift tried to score and make it a one-possession game. Swift attempted to go over the top, but the ball came out and linebacker Will Compton fell on it to end Detroit’s 72-yard, nine-play drive.

“Team ball,” inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “It takes all 11 guys to make a play like that. Guys got to be able to make the line of scrimmage change, and also guys have got to be able to fly in that hole to be able to stop the runner.

“I feel like we did a really good job on that and kudos to (Compton) to be able to get in on that tackle too.”

Two plays later, though, Detroit’s sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the end zone for a safety. The Lions’ resultant possession ended with a touchdown that cut the lead to six, 21-15.

“We didn’t take advantage of the turnover. We were backed up and weren’t able to do anything,” Vrabel said. “It led to not a very (free kick), which led to a touchdown.”

The score was 24-15 with nine minutes left in the third quarter when Detroit attempted a handoff on third-and-1. Tight end T.J. Hockenson gained the necessary ground, but at the end of the play, the ball came out and ended up in Titans’ defensive end Jeffery Simmons’ hands.

The ruling on the field was a successful third-down conversion for Detroit, but Vrabel challenged the play, and it was ruled a fumble by the Lions.

“When guys run to the ball, good things happen,” Vrabel said. “I am proud they played to the recovery of the ball. That is what allowed me to challenge the play.”

The offense failed to score points off that possession as well. After eight plays and just 25 yards, it was forced to punt. Detroit drove to a field goal, which brought the score to 24-18.

Tennessee’s lack of production off of forced turnovers left the game open to a single possession momentum swing.

A touchdown on the initial possession of the fourth quarter made it a two-possession game once again and forced the Lions to get more aggressive. The Titans shut the door when on fourth down, the defense stopped a fake punt. Lions safety C.J. Moore was tackled one yard short of the first down.

The offense scored on its resultant possession, took a 21-point lead and never really looked back. Byard effectively ended things with his first interception of the season, with 1:31 to play and made it the third time this season the defense had three takeaways.

“The fact we got three turnovers, clutch turnovers, honestly, especially the first two,” Byard said. “Great goal line stop. I've seen that so many times. We're always good on the goal line just in clutch times, and it's good to get a pick. But most importantly, it was good to get it with the win, so I'm happy about that.”