Titans Should Hire Former Bills HC

The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL all saw the news of the Buffalo Bills' firing head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott became the 10th NFL head coach to no longer have a job since the 2025 season began, joining Brian Callahan, Brian Daboll, Jonathan Gannon, Raheem Morris, John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll on the unemployment line.

Even though the Titans have narrowed down their search to three or four candidates, they should consider the idea of hiring Sean McDermott.

McDermott's track record speaks for itself. He has been to the playoffs in each of the last seven years with the Bills. While the Bills haven't made it to the Super Bowl in any of those seasons, he would certainly be a step above what the Titans have had in that span of time.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a training camp practice in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sean McDermott Would Elevate Titans

McDermott, 51, becomes one of the more accomplished head coaching candidates on the market. Based on what the Titans have shown from their previous interviews, it's no secret that the team either wants to hire Matt Nagy because of his connection to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager and current Titans GM Mike Borgonzi or bring in a defensive-minded coach.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley were the other two finalists for the job who were requested for a second interview. Hafley was hired by the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 19, which shrunk the field down to Saleh and Nagy.

There is also an outside chance that former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could be the new head coach, but talks have been very touch-and-go. If the Titans wanted to zero in on McDermott, similar to how the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh, they should look to do that.

McDermott would bring an immediate culture change to the Titans, which is exactly what they need. The Titans need a coach who will hold the team accountable and bring in the right culture in order to succeed. The Bills are a proven winner in the NFL, and McDermott was a big reason for that. The team outgrew McDermott, and he brought them as far as he could go, but the Titans are in a different place.

The Titans need someone who can take them to the next level, and McDermott will be able to do that if given the opportunity.

