Three Instant Reactions to Titans' Robert Saleh Hire

The Tennessee Titans are ending their head coaching search with the hiring of San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who officially replaces Brian Callahan as the boss of the team.

The move comes after Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley took the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, narrowing the two finalists to Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Though general manager Mike Borgonzi worked with Nagy during their time together with the Chiefs, Saleh's final interview won Titans brass over and he got the job.

Some members of the Tennessee Titans On SI staff expressed their thoughts about hiring Saleh.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh answers questions from reporters. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Saleh Could Be Similar to Mike Vrabel

I don't think it's crazy to say Robert Saleh and Mike Vrabel have a lot in common. This is a good hire, not the best, but still far better than what could've been. Saleh immediately brings a ton of credibility to a defense that desperately needs it, and his OC hire will determine just how far this team can truly go. — Jordon Lawrenz

Not the Best, But Not the Worst

The Robert Saleh hire in Tennessee feels like a solid pick, if not only because it means Matt Nagy was avoided. While the offensive needs of one Cam Ward remain curiously unmet, Saleh brings a steely defensive mind and a fire for a second chance.

His first run as head coach with the New York Jets is worrying, but much like Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, some franchises appear doomed no matter who is hired. Still young and with plenty of room for improvement, Saleh coming on board has the optics of a “good not great” hire. Not an outlandish choice, by any means. For that, Titans fans should be thankful. — Lane Mills

OC Hire Will Be Key

The Titans hired Saleh, opting for a defensive-minded coach, which is a change compared to what Callahan was for the team. This means Saleh will have to hire the right offensive coordinator to help Cam Ward develop.

The immediate idea that pops into my mind for the offensive coordinator position is Mike McDaniel if he doesn't end up accepting one of the remaining head coach vacancies. There's also a possibility Nagy could step in considering the fact that the Chiefs replaced him with Eric Bieniemy after his contract expired. Regardless of who it is, the Saleh hire will be defined on the staff he builds. — Jeremy Brener

