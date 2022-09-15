Preseason Standout Terminates Contract

Rookie outside linebacker David Anenih terminated his contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s official transaction report.

Anenih was a member of the Titans’ practice squad. That sort of move typically indicates that a player is headed to the active roster of another franchise.

Undrafted out of Houston, Anenih was one of the standout performers of the preseason. He led Tennessee’s defense with three sacks (no one else had more than one) and two forced fumbles. He also had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed.

“(Anenih) has gotten better,” coach Mike Vrabel said at the end of the preseason. “The ball disruption, being able to tip some passes is something that's critical, along with rushing.”

Tennessee signed him to the practice squad a day after he was released as part of the final roster cuts.

When Harold Landry sustained a season-ending knee injury days later, Anenih looked to be in line for a promotion to the active roster. Instead, the Titans claimed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers from Pittsburgh.

Anenih’s departure leaves the Titans with 14 players on their practice squad, two short of the maximum.

Also Wednesday, tight end David Wells joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of their practice squad. Tennessee signed Wells with a little more than two weeks remaining in the preseason, and he caught one pass for seven yards in the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wells started the regular season on the Titans’ practice squad but was released days later when wide receiver Josh Gordon was signed.