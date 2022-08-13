Minor Moves Made to Passing Game, Pass Defense

NASHVILLE – Wide receiver Brandon Lewis and cornerback Terrell Bonds were among the Tennessee Titans who saw limited playing time in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Franchise officials apparently saw enough.

Lewis (pictured) and Bonds were released Saturday ahead of the team’s return to the practice field. Tight end David Wells and defensive back Deante Burton were signed to fill their roster spots. Both additions have limited NFL experience.

Burton (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) was a wide receiver in college (Kansas State) who transitioned to defensive back when he entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Atlanta in 2017. He has appeared in 11 games for the Falcons (2017-18), Houston (2018) and Dallas (2019-21). He was limited to special teams in the one game he played for the Cowboys in 2021. For his career, he has been credited with eight tackles and one forced fumble.

Wells (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) made his NFL debut and appeared in three games last season with the Arizona Cardinals. The San Diego State product entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys. He spent also spent time with Kansas City, New England, Atlanta and Indianapolis before he got his opportunity with the Cardinals.

Lewis played 24 snaps on offense against the Ravens and caught two passes for 16 yards, both of which came in a span of three plays and produced first downs. The smallest of the Titans’ wide receivers at the start of camp (he is 5-foot9, 175 pounds) is a rookie free agent out of Air Force.

Bonds, who played in the USFL this spring, spent fewer than two weeks on the roster. He was signed on Aug. 3 when defensive back Chris Williamson was waived-injured. Bonds got eight snaps on defense (fewest on the team) against the Ravens and did not record a tackle.