Corey Davis to Join One of NFL's Worst Passing Attacks

The Tennessee Titans' top pick in 2017 agrees to a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Corey Davis is saying goodbye to Nashville and hello to New York.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Davis (26) has agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

In his first four-years in Nashville Davis failed to post a 1,000-yard season. The Titans didn’t pick up Davis’ fifth-year option, which allowed him to hit the NFL free-agent market. And New York gets a guy it might have taken in the 2017 NFL Draft – if it had the chance. The Titans chose Davis at No. 5 overall. The Jets picked sixth that year.

The Jets ranked 31st among the NFL’s 32 teams in passing offense in 2020. They averaged 174.8 yards per game. The addition of Davis gives them an upgrade at the position heading into 2021.

According to Spotrac, Davis’ estimated market value was $9.8 million. New York is paying him an annual average of $12.5 million.

In his final year in Nashville, Davis recorded 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns. This season, he became a steady outlet for quarterback Ryan Tannehill. And his presence alleviated some of the defensive pressure star receiver A.J Brown faced weekly. An 11-catch, 182-yard game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 will remain Davis’ best statistical game in a Titans uniform. He tallied five games recording 100 or more yards, which marked a career high.

In November, he mourned the loss of his older brother, Titus Davis, to a rare cancer. Corey Davis played the next day.

For his career in Tennessee, he recorded 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

SI.com had Davis ranked at No. 34 in its list of the top 200 NFL free agents for 2021.

Davis was a player many Titans fans hoped would return on a new deal this offseason.

However, that early optimism ended after a Monday morning report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini that said Davis, along with tight end Jonnu Smith, would not be back. Smith agreed to a four-year deal with the New England Patriots earlier in the day.

With Davis officially gone, the Titans have a big hole to fill at the No. 2 receiver position opposite Brown.

Replacing Davis’ production and consistency will be a challenge for general manager Jon Robinson, who focused on defense with his first two deals Monday. The Titans agreed to contract terms with defensive lineman Denico Autry and outside linebacker Bud Dupree.