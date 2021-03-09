The NFL's Top 200 Free Agents

With the new league year coming fast, a look at the top unrestricted free agents on offense and defense.

We are less than 10 days away from the start of the new league year and a free-agency period that figures to be stranger than ever. Due to the lower league salary cap, an influx of veteran talent is available, many of whom could be available for surprisingly reasonable rates. These are, as of Tuesday morning, the top 200 unrestricted free agents available.

Note from the co-authors: Our respective initials appear at the end of each write-up we did. And we both agree that Gary had a far heavier hand on the rankings themselves, so be sure to direct all complaints to the appropriate party.

1. Trent Williams, OT (San Francisco)

He turns 33 this summer and hasn’t played 16 games in a season since 2013, but upon returning to the field after sitting out all of ’19, Williams was every bit the elite left tackle he’s always been when healthy. Upon acquiring him from Washington the 49ers agreed they wouldn’t use the franchise tag on him, all but ensuring Williams will get to test free agency. With a shortage of quality offensive linemen across the league, he’s too valuable for any team to ignore on the open market. —GG

2. Kenny Golladay, WR (Detroit)

Statistically, your quarterback is better when Golladay is on the field. Physical and well-rounded, Golladay is going to knock a linebacker on his rear end while on chip duty and then, on the next play, make a balletic sideline grab to move the chains. Amid a wide receiver market that may not be as spectacular as we initially imagined, he could be the star. —CO

3. Shaq Barrett, edge (Tampa Bay)

Chances are, Barrett is not going to want to enter the 2021 season on another franchise tag or one-year deal given how close he is to his age-30 season. After Tampa Bay muscled its way to a Super Bowl win, pass rushing will be at a premium even amid a depressed market. The Buccaneers will have to sign Barrett long-term to make it work. —CO

4. Chris Godwin, WR (Tampa Bay)

A dominant big slot who can also line up outside, Godwin brings value as a playmaker at all three levels. As an added bonus, he’s one of the most effective blocking receivers in the league, fulfilling the “Larry Fitzgerald role” in Bruce Arians’s offense better than anyone could have reasonably expected. —GG

5. Leonard Williams, interior DL (N.Y. Giants)

It makes sense for the Giants to keep Williams, and not just because of the initial draft capital Dave Gettleman sacrificed to nab him during a lost season. Williams has repaid the Giants with 11.5 sacks, a career-low missed-tackle percentage and the highest pressure rate of his career. He fits nicely on a robust defensive line in progress and is rounding into a formidable multi-faceted rusher. —CO

6. Brandon Scherff, G (Washington)

The best interior offensive linemen are difference-makers in the run game, and Scherff can be a focal point in scheming up a rushing attack. Durability (he’s missed multiple games in each of the past four seasons) is the only real question. —GG

7. Allen Robinson, WR (Chicago)

Robinson is a contested-catch specialist who has thrived despite a run of rocky quarterbacks in Jacksonville, then Chicago. He won’t create separation, and he had a couple of passes ripped away by defensive backs last season, but he’s a true No. 1 receiver who won’t turn 28 until training camp and should age well over the next few years. —GG

8. Yannick Ngakoue, edge (Baltimore)

Even after a relatively down year across two franchises, there’s always a robust market for disruptive edge burners. He’ll continue to be targeted in the run game, but he’s an immediate upgrade for a defense’s secondary with the ability to make game-changing plays. Only Khalil Mack has forced more fumbles than Ngakoue (18) over the past five seasons. —GG

9. Justin Simmons, S (Denver)

It is interesting how, wherever Vic Fangio lands, he develops a star or pair of stars on a defense that were previously overlooked. This may contribute in some ways to the hesitancy Denver has to pay Simmons long term. It would make sense and is affordable to tag him for a second straight year. Only 27, coming off his first (virtual) Pro Bowl nod, there is plenty of bright football ahead for Simmons. —CO

10. William Jackson III, CB (Cincinnati)

A true No. 1 corner—albeit a low-end one—Jackson has proven capable in one-on-one matchups against opponents’ top receivers. At 28, he’s a bit old for a four-year player (he came into the league as a 23-year-old and missed his rookie year), but he’d make for a high-floor acquisition at a reactionary position that’s difficult to fill. —GG

11. Lavonte David, LB (Tampa Bay)

Part of Todd Bowles’s bullish inside linebacker duo, David plays a position that feels like it’s going the way of the dinosaur—unless you are as good as he is. He can hold his own amid heavy targets in the passing game and doesn’t miss tackles. —CO

12. Joe Thuney, G/C (New England)

It’s fair to give pause anytime an offensive lineman leaves Foxboro—Tom Brady made a lot of average linemen look very good in pass protection. But Thuney’s durability, versatility and solid all-around play are things many NFL offenses have lacked on the interior line. —GG

13. John Johnson, S (L.A. Rams)

A versatile safety with the range to cover a ton of ground in centerfield, Johnson’s skill set remains valuable even in a league that is trending toward more split-safety looks. —GG

14. Marcus Williams, S (New Orleans)

A rangy center fielder who has shown improved physicality as a tackler the past few seasons, Williams brings valuable versatility to the back end of any scheme. —GG

15. Bud Dupree, edge (Pittsburgh)

A torn ACL last December ended what likely would have been a second straight double digit–sack season. The recovery timeline complicates his market, as does the fact that he benefited playing across from T.J. Watt and in Keith Butler’s blitz-heavy scheme. But Dupree brings a frantic motor and level of overall physicality that makes him an ideal complementary pass-rusher who makes a lot of plays in the backfield. —GG

16. Hunter Henry, TE (L.A. Chargers)

The tight end was formerly the poster child for undervalued NFL assets, but now that George Kittle and Travis Kelce have helped catch us all up on reality, team-friendly deals will be more difficult to come by. Henry is a solid blocker who is just as effective in the slot as he is in-line; a good chess piece for any of the Shanahan-ites hoping to recreate that system elsewhere. —CO

17. Haason Reddick, edge (Arizona)

A late bloomer thanks to Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s finally unlocking his creativity, Reddick finished the season on a pass-rushing tear, logging five sacks in a game against the Giants (and 12.5 total). With J.J. Watt in the fold as well, Reddick represents the chance to create an amoebic, stunt-y defensive line that will be difficult to slow down. —CO

18. Anthony Harris, S (Minnesota)

Harris was a rock on the back end of Mike Zimmer’s defense the past two seasons—particularly challenging considering the Vikings’ youth movement at cornerback last year. His instincts and overall feel for the necessary improvisations in Zimmer’s split-safety looks will play well in most systems. —GG

19. Curtis Samuel, WR (Carolina)

After being used primarily as a downfield threat in 2018 and ’19, Samuel broke out last season as a catch-and-run threat operating out of the slot. His opportunities were somewhat limited while sharing targets with Robbie Anderson and DJ Moore last year, but he doesn’t turn 25 until training camp and has a chance for a big statistical jump as a high-end No. 2 receiver elsewhere. —GG

20. Carl Lawson, edge (Cincinnati)

His limitations as a run defender will likely relegate him to a rotational role—last year’s 723 snaps were the only time in four seasons he’s topped 500—but Lawson is a difference-maker in the pass rush. He had only 5.5 sacks in 2020, but was second in the NFL in quarterback knockdowns (29.5) according to Stats Inc. —GG

21. Corey Linsley, C (Green Bay)

His play ranged from solid to excellent over seven seasons in Green Bay, and heading into his age-30 season Linsley still shows enough mobility to be a factor in the screen game and out on the perimeter. Even if you project an upcoming decline, he figures to be a steadying presence for any team looking for an answer at the pivot. —GG

22. Jonnu Smith, TE (Tennessee)

Smith was used mostly as an in-line option with the Titans but could explode in an offense more willing to move him around. Just 26, he is an athletic route runner with post-up catch ability who hits the open field like a running back no one wants to tackle. —CO

23. Trey Hendrickson, edge (New Orleans)

His 2020 production was eye-popping (13.5 sacks, 25 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss) considering he was a rotational player who played only about half of the Saints’ defensive snaps. He has only one season of elite play, but he was solid over his first three NFL seasons; his floor figures to be as a quality No. 2 pass-rusher, with his ceiling being one of the league’s rising stars. —GG

24. Taylor Moton, OT (Carolina)

Moton played 100% of Carolina’s snaps last year and established himself as an absolute necessity at the right tackle spot for offensive coordinator Joe Brady. He gave up just three sacks and, with cornerstone tackles at a premium, could fetch a hefty contract even as cap space dwindles. —CO

25. Marcus Maye, S (N.Y. Jets)

Maye had arguably his best season in 2020 amid a firestorm of bizarre occurrences, high profile departures and coaching changes. In comes Robert Saleh, whose approach to the elevated Cover-3 scheme gleaned from his time in Seattle may be a good fit for Maye. It may also necessitate the need for Saleh to find his own rangy safety. —CO

26. Aldon Smith, edge (Dallas)

Smith’s new lease on life has made him an extraordinarily complete player. His hand-to-hand combat skills in the trenches wrecked several good offensive tackles last year. He was one of the few bright spots on a desolate, punchless Cowboys defense that did him no favors. —CO

27. Matt Judon, edge (Baltimore)

He’s not a classic edge burner, but Judon has been effective and hugely valuable on the edge in Baltimore, where he’s tasked with a number of roles in a Wink Martindale defense heavy on fire-zone blitzes. He might ultimately be more valuable to the Ravens than he is to a different defense running a simpler scheme. —GG

28. Will Fuller, WR (Houston)

We forget how few burners like Fuller also possess the next-level tracking ability to make their presence worthwhile. Despite some injury concerns, Fuller had his best season in 2020 amid an organizational tire fire in Houston. The Texans may not let him leave, but if they do, he can be the deep-threat chess piece for an offense in need of the final piece to the puzzle. —CO

29. Rob Gronkowski, TE (Tampa Bay)

The weight loss compared with his time in New England didn’t make a big difference in Gronkowski’s speed, but he’s a savvy and physical target in the middle of the field and still a difference-maker in the red zone and as a blocker. However, it seems unlikely anyone will be able to pry him away from Tampa for his age-32 season. —GG

30. Daryl Williams, OT (Buffalo)

He had a rough finish to his Carolina career—Williams suffered a knee injury in the 2018 opener and was a shell of himself the next season, playing tackle and guard on both sides of the line. The Bills took a flier on him last season and he re-emerged as one of the better right tackles in football. He turns 29 in August and should warrant a multi-year deal even in a down market. —GG

31. Melvin Ingram, edge (L.A. Chargers)

Ingram hits the market coming off his worst season—battling a knee injury, he failed to record a sack and missed nine games. The first question is whether, at age 32, he can regain his explosiveness. If he does, there are plenty of late-career success stories among NFL edge rushers. —GG

32. Aaron Jones, RB (Green Bay)

One of the league’s better outside-zone runners, Jones’s value in the passing game along with his proven ability to finish drives in the red zone—helping make Green Bay one of the league’s most efficient red-zone offenses over the past two seasons—make him a true foundational back. —GG

33. Shaquil Griffin, CB (Seattle)

Griffin hits the market after posting career lows in yards per completion allowed and opposing passer rating. Often forced to perform on a figurative island as Seattle’s once proud defensive backfield crumbled around him, Griffin will be a strong addition to a team hoping to find value at cornerback should Seattle let him go. —CO

34. Corey Davis, WR (Tennessee)

As we saw with the emergence of A.J. Brown, Davis is at his best when he can find advantageous single-coverage matchups. The Titans loved to run him over the middle, allowing his size and athleticism to hammer slower linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. While Davis may never live up to his draft slot, he has gotten better and improved his catch rate every season since being in the league. His next team, likely needing a solid No. 2, will find great value here. —CO

35. Richard Sherman, CB (San Francisco)

A calf injury limited him to five games in 2020, and there’s only so much a cornerback with a recent injury entering his age-33 season can get on the open market. However, Sherman’s instincts should allow him to keep aging well, and he brings unquantifiable but very real value to a locker room. —GG

36. Shelby Harris, interior DL (Denver)

Denver hadn’t seen anything like him since Dikembe Mutombo—Harris is the best in the NFL when it comes to batting down passes, due to a combination of long arms and excellent instincts when reading the backfield. Combined with his solid play against the run, he’s a quality three-down lineman even if the pressure numbers don’t stand out. —GG

37. Leonard Floyd, edge (L.A. Rams)

Floyd broke out in Year 5, the kind of performance the Bears once envisioned when they made him a top-10 pick in 2016. However, potential suitors must ask themselves how much of it was a product of lining up alongside Aaron Donald, and playing under Brandon Staley. (Though teams should also take notice that the big-ticket free agent who replaced Floyd for the Bears, Robert Quinn, recorded just two sacks last season—perhaps something in Chicago was the issue.) —GG

38. Quinton Dunbar, CB (Seattle)

His lone year in Seattle was disappointing, as Dunbar struggled through a knee injury and eventually landed on injured reserve. After a run as one of the league’s most underappreciated cover corners in Washington, he’ll be an interesting buy-low candidate entering his age-29 season. —GG

39. Troy Hill, CB (L.A. Rams)

He’s at his best in the slot, though Hill has experience playing outside as well. He’s more effective against smaller, quicker receivers rather than big No. 1s (they were Jalen Ramsey’s assignments for the Rams), but Hill can be a valuable and versatile second cornerback. —GG

40. Matt Milano, LB (Buffalo)

Milano, not the ultra-athletic Tremaine Edmunds, emerged as the Bills’ best coverage linebacker over the past three seasons, and Buffalo’s defense as a whole was noticeably better when Milano was in the lineup. He’s a rare quality three-down linebacker available this offseason. —GG

41. Jason Verrett, CB (San Francisco)

He was outstanding last season, performing like a true No. 1 corner. Entering his age-30 season there’s a very real chance Verrett has something left in the tank. The injury history can’t be ignored though—he’s missed 10 or more games in five of his seven NFL seasons. —GG

42. Jadeveon Clowney, edge/interior DL (Tennessee)

His reunion with Mike Vrabel didn’t work out, as Clowney struggled through an injury-plagued season that ended with meniscus surgery in November. He’s only 28 and was solid in Seattle two seasons ago, but his body is showing signs of breaking down. —GG

43. Desmond King, CB (Tennessee)

King was among the best defensive backs in football during his first two seasons but leveled off a bit since. Last year, he was dealt from the Chargers to the Titans amid their playoff push for a late-round pick. Playing mostly in the slot, King is still wildly capable in a difficult position, and has free/box safety versatility. If you’re a team unable to bolster your pass rush, King is a good fallback option, in that he’ll undoubtedly make your secondary better. —CO

44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR (Pittsburgh)

Smith-Schuster was dominant as a big slot early in his career, with Antonio Brown drawing a lot of coverage away from him in Pittsburgh’s 3 x 1 looks. But he didn’t emerge as a true No. 1 receiver the past two seasons, and while he won’t turn 25 until November he might ultimately top out as a quality No. 2 possession receiver who brings some value as a blocker as well. —GG

45. Cam Newton, QB (New England)

Used more in 2020 like an ancient Naval academy quarterback than the dynamic MVP candidate he was in years past, Newton is still clearly recovering from a career’s worth of brutal usage and serious injuries. However, if he’s healthy—a major if—he is still one of the most dangerous players in football. —CO

46. Jayon Brown, LB (Tennessee)

With a three-down skillset in an otherwise thin market for stack linebackers (both free agency and the draft), Brown would fit in nicely on a team that asks its second-level defenders to play zone and keep eyes on the backfield in pass coverage. —GG

47. Nelson Agholor, WR (Las Vegas)

Unfairly branded as a punchline after a few untimely drops in Philadelphia, Agholor went to Vegas and the Raiders unlocked his potential as a downfield threat. Entering his age-28 season, he could have a multi-year run as a quality No. 2 receiver before he hits any sort of decline. —GG

48. Gerald Everett, TE (L.A. Rams)

Everett saw his role grow a year ago when the Rams started playing two tight ends more often, but he was unable to catch Tyler Higbee on the depth chart in L.A. He’s entering his age-27 season and brings a good blend of athleticism as a receiver and effort as a blocker; there are surely coaches across the league who believe they can untap his potential. —GG

49. Chris Carson, RB (Seattle)

He’s been outstanding when healthy, capable of creating his own yardage as a runner, and Carson’s receiving skills have improved to the point of making him a respectable part of the passing game. Durability is the issue; he’s missed 19 games over his first four NFL seasons, and his violent running style suggests he’ll be a regular on the injury report. —GG

50. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT (N.Y. Giants)

Something of a next generation Snacks Harrison for the Giants, Tomlinson won’t bring much in the pass rush but has become one of the league’s best run defenders. He’s also started all 64 games since entering the league. —GG

51. Cam Robinson, OT (Jacksonville)

Robinson allowed a handful of sacks last year on a bad team with instability at the quarterback position. Otherwise, he’s been the definition of solid; good enough that it would be relatively surprising to see Urban Meyer let him go to the open market with Trevor Lawrence coming aboard. —CO

52. A.J. Bouye, CB (Denver)

His lone season in Denver was a lost one, as Bouye battled a shoulder injury early and missed the final month of the season due to a PED suspension. He has a long track record as a quality corner who can play inside or out, the question is whether he can recapture that form as he enters his age-30 season. —GG

53. T.Y. Hilton, WR (Indianapolis)

Hilton has had two injury-filled and relatively pedestrian seasons since the retirement of Andrew Luck. He still flashes his trademark speed, but he’s 31, and teams will have to figure out whether he’s on the verge of losing a step. —GG

54. Mike Hilton, CB (Pittsburgh)

A unique corner who thrived in Keith Butler’s scheme, Hilton is a weapon on slot blitzes and can hold his own as an instinctive zone defender. He’s strictly an inside corner, and holding up in man coverage could become more of a challenge without the league’s best pass rush in front of him. —GG

55. Jacoby Brissett, QB (Indianapolis)

Two seasons ago, he had the Colts at 5–2 before a knee injury sidelined him, and by the time he returned to the lineup the receiving corps had been decimated by injury. Brissett has to continue to make strides when it comes to processing speed, but the physical traits are there and he’s still only 28. It would be interesting to see how he’d progress if he entered training camp with the starting job somewhere for the first time in his career. —GG

56. Malik Hooker, S (Indianapolis)

Some eyebrows were raised when the Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option a year ago, but Matt Eberflus inherited him from the previous regime, and Hooker’s rangy, center field skillset is not a necessity in a Colts defense that goes heavier on split-safety looks. Hooker’s injury history (a torn ACL and MCL as a rookie in 2017, a ruptured Achilles last September) will likely relegate him to a one-year deal, but a defensive coordinator looking to incorporate more single-high looks into his life could end up with a real find. —GG

57. Carlos Dunlap, edge (Seattle)

He delivered a desperately needed edge-rushing presence for the Seahawks after the trade deadline last year (five sacks, 13 QB hits in eight games with Seattle), but Dunlap’s cap number was too high for 2021. He’s 32, but many edge rushers have aged well in recent years. —GG

58. Marvin Jones, WR (Detroit)

A complementary receiver who has turned in his fair share of big plays, Jones is an impact player as a No. 2 receiver. But teams might be hesitant to invest in a 31-year-old downfield acrobat. —GG

59. Kelvin Beachum, OT (Arizona)

A steal for the Cardinals last offseason, Beachum has turned in five quality seasons (with Jacksonville, the Jets and Arizona) since a knee injury ended his run in Pittsburgh after the 2015 season. He’ll be 32 this summer, but he’s missed a total of four games in five years and has proven to be more than “good enough” as a pass-protecting left tackle. —GG

60. Larry Ogunjobi, DT (Cleveland)

He seemed to regress after a strong rookie year, not unusual considering the Browns’ lack of stability with their coaching staff. The talent still showed up in flashes though, especially when lined up as a 3-technique. The right position coach might be able to fulfill Ogunjobi’s potential as a quality starter in an even front. —GG

61. Keelan Cole, WR (Jacksonville)

Jacksonville has been anything but receiver-friendly of late, but Cole is a cerebral, savvy route-runner with the ability to line up in the slot or the boundary. He could wind up a nice value as a complementary weapon. —GG

62. K.J. Wright, LB (Seattle)

He made the move to strongside linebacker after Bruce Irvin went down last season, and entering his age-32 season that spot probably makes more sense going forward. Since knee surgery cost him most of the 2018 season he’s been remarkably durable, starting all 35 regular and postseason games the past two seasons. —GG

63. Chidobe Awuzie, CB (Dallas)

At one time a critical part of Dallas’ defense, Awuzie, like Aldon Smith, was caught up in a bad system that likely suppressed his value on the open market (that, plus a hamstring injury and time spent on the COVID list dwindled his total games played in 2020 to eight). That said, Awuzie is what he has always been: a talented and athletic cornerback who is not going to let more than 60% of the passes thrown his way be completed. And that is a good thing. —CO

64. Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB (Miami)

If he doesn’t opt for retirement, Fitzpatrick has established himself as the commensurate Bridge Guy with a high four- or five-game ceiling. While Miami may have been his last stint as a full-time starter, this recent surge of NFL quarterback movement and a rising draft class of promising young talent will make his skill set extremely useful. He is destined to travel to New England, completing his tour of the AFC East. —CO

65. Patrick Peterson, CB (Arizona)

While some advanced stats signal a bit of a slow decline, Peterson is a tough person to bet against. This much institutional knowledge and experience in a cornerback will not go to waste, even if he assumes more of an over-arching, Richard Sherman-esque role in Arizona or elsewhere. —CO

66. Sheldon Rankins, DT (New Orleans)

Rankins may get caught up in New Orleans’s cap crunch, which will be a bonus for a team hoping to snag an extremely talented and athletic interior defensive line threat on the open market. Sometimes there is just not enough shine to go around, and Rankins was surrounded by great talent in New Orleans through the life of his rookie deal. —CO

67. Sammy Watkins, WR (Kansas City)

His production was disappointing over three seasons with the Chiefs, and durability concerns remain as he enters his age-28 season. Still, Watkins was a capable X-receiver in K.C., if overshadowed by Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. He could prove to have another 1,000-yard season in him if he has more of a featured role with his next team. —GG

68. Jurrell Casey, interior DL (Denver)

His Denver stint lasted just three games due to a bicep tear, and that injury complicates things for the 31-year-old star. He was very good in 2019, his final year with the Titans, and makes for an intriguing boom-or-bust signing on a short-term deal. —GG

69. Romeo Okwara, edge (Detroit)

A career-high in both sacks and pressures to finish his tenure in Detroit was advantageous for Okwara, who hits the market as one of the league’s best pass rushers from a year ago. If the trend of overpayment continues, he could cash in. Or, he could find himself destined for somewhere like New England, where his shiftiness on the defensive line could be a major asset. —CO

70. Russell Okung, OT (Carolina)

He’s held up reasonably well when healthy, but Okung has appeared in just 13 games over the last two seasons and turns 33 in October. —GG

71. Gabe Jackson, G (Las Vegas)

He’s not the dominant mauler he was in his prime, but Jackson is still a starting-caliber guard who can provide an upgrade in the run game. There’s some gas left in the tank entering his age-30 season. —GG

72. Antonio Brown, WR (Tampa Bay)

He’s very good at football, but there are only a handful of teams who will lower themselves into any kind of AB sweepstakes. Even for those looking past a troubling history that he’s never even attempted to answer for publicly, he has a civil trial for sexual assault schedled to begin the Monday of Week 13 on the upcoming season schedule. —GG

73. Ronald Darby, CB (Washington)

His first six seasons in the league have been a roller coaster; his talent is the reason he’s been a starter every year, and his inconsistency is the reason he’s already played for three different franchises. He’s 27 and has legitimate man-coverage skills, and that should be enough to land him a spot as a No. 2 corner somewhere. —GG

74. Lamarcus Joyner, DB (Las Vegas)

His two-year stint with the Raiders didn’t go as planned, but Joyner remains a physical defensive back who can cover the slot or deep as a split safety. He’s 30, but could have a couple solid seasons left in him. —GG

75. A.J. Green, WR (Cincinnati)

Green’s highlight package from the Bengals was less than two minutes long. There is a feeling we all have that he was simply disinterested in toiling for a non-competitor year after year and that there is still another monstrous season inside of him somewhere. That is an expensive gamble some team is going to have to make for a receiver that had the lowest catch percentage among qualifying players in the NFL last year. —CO

76. Justin Houston, edge (Indianapolis)

At age 32, Houston is firmly in the “rotational player” portion of his career and is probably looking at fewer than the 38-snaps-per-game he averaged in Indianapolis last season. He still flashes explosiveness, and could age well in a third-down-only role. —GG

77. Jon Feliciano, G/C (Buffalo)

A first-time starter in Buffalo, Feliciano was a plus in the run game and good enough as a pass protector (not always easy considering Josh Allen’s tendency to extend plays and hold the ball). He held his own after sliding to center for an injured Mitch Morse, providing valuable versatility on the interior. —GG

78. Eric Wilson, LB (Minnesota)

Stuck behind Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr his first three seasons, Wilson got extended playing time in 2020 and, while struggling against the run at times, flashed good athleticism and instincts in coverage. The 26-year-old should be viewed as an ascending player for teams looking for athleticism at the second level. —GG

79. Jared Cook, TE (New Orleans)

Cook’s target share diminished a bit in New Orleans last season, but his ability to get lost in a defense and emerge as an open receiver has never dissipated. So long as he can release and get into the secondary, Cook will help a veteran quarterback smart enough to get him involved in the passing game. He will help teams in need of an out-wide option far more than he would a team searching for an in-line No. 2 to assist with the blocking. —CO

80. Jarrad Davis, LB (Detroit)

One of many young defenders who failed to progress under Matt Patricia, Davis eventually found himself buried on the depth chart behind a collection of veteran free agents. His lack of ability in coverage is stunning, considering his athleticism, but there are also sure to be two dozen defensive coordinators who see his rare speed and explosiveness and think, I can fix him. —GG

81. Jaquiski Tartt, S (San Francisco)

A quality safety who is better playing near the line of scrimmage but can hold up playing deep on split-safety looks, Tartt was a key piece in a very good 49ers defense when healthy. Durability is an issue though; he missed half of last season with a groin injury and then turf toe, and he played 10-plus games just once in the past four seasons. —GG

82. Adam Humphries, WR (Tennessee)

It was a disappointing two-year run with the Titans, with concussion problems limiting him to seven games last season. Still, Humphries is entering his age-28 season just two years removed from being one of the league’s most effective slot receivers. He could make a quarterback very happy in a security-blanket role. —GG

83. Bobby Massie, OT (Chicago)

One of the better performers on an offensive line that generally struggled, Massie is a serviceable short-term solution at the right tackle spot. —GG

84. David Andrews, C (New England)

Andrews, like many of New England’s interior offensive linemen, is expertly cross-trained. He made a strong return after missing all of 2019 due to blood clots and should be a smart and valuable addition to any team with a need at the pivot. —CO

85. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB (San Francisco)

He frequently flashed during his four years in San Francisco, and his combination of length and movement skills suggests he has a chance to hit his stride as a quality starter. But cornerback is a position where inconsistency loses games, and teams will wonder why his play was erratic in a Robert Saleh system that otherwise got the best out of its young talent. —GG

86. Keanu Neal, S (Atlanta)

The former first-round pick is a perfectly adequate box safety option who can rush the passer at times and hold his own in coverage. His passer rating allowed, which was almost 100 last season, was partly a reflection of a broken defense. —CO

87. Kenyan Drake, RB (Arizona)

He was excellent after being acquired by the Cardinals at the 2019 trade deadline, but Drake battled ankle and hip injuries over his first full season in Arizona and wasn’t nearly as effective last year. He didn’t have great blocking in front of him, but Chase Edmonds typically outperformed Drake, who too often failed to create his own yards. Interested teams will have to determine whether a return to health will result in a reemergence of his 2019 form. —GG

88. Xavier Rhodes, CB (Indianapolis)

He had a revival in Indianapolis a year ago, but heading into his age-31 season with declining speed, Rhodes might be limited to zone-heavy defenses at this point in his career. —GG

89. Alejandro Villanueva, OT (Pittsburgh)

Villanueva had a fine six-year run protecting Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside, starting 97 consecutive regular- and postseason games since taking over the starting left tackle spot for the Steelers. But he struggled in 2020 despite playing in the most pass-pro-friendly offense in the league. Pittsburgh’s passing game had the ball coming out faster than any team in football, making the O-line’s job easy. (It’s the Donald Penn Effect, the former Raiders linemen whose solid play was deemed spectacular because of his low sacks-allowed numbers while blocking for Derek Carr. In reality, Penn’s statistical performance was a result of Carr getting the ball away faster than any quarterback in football.) Villanueva should land a starting job in 2021, but teams that run a more traditional offense should be wary. —GG

90. Tyus Bowser, edge (Baltimore)

He came into the league as a raw former basketball player still learning the position, and Bowser showed signs of coming into his own the past two seasons. He’s a work-in-progress rushing the passer, but his multi-directional athleticism showed up when dropping into coverage (of his three interceptions last season, two were impressive plays dropping into coverage). He turns 26 in May, and his best football is likely in front of him. —GG

91. Gareon Conley, CB (Houston)

He missed all of last season after ankle surgery, and Conley did not live up to his first-round pedigree in Oakland or Houston. Still, he flashes quality man coverage ability, and playing behind a bottom-of-the-league pass rush for the entirety of his career hasn’t done him any favors. If healthy, he’s an interesting reclamation project on a one-year deal. —GG

92. Jameis Winston, QB (New Orleans)

While Sean Payton has spoken of him in glowing terms, the Saints instead turned to Taysom Hill when Drew Brees was hurt last season. Winston’s 30-minute audition in relief of Brees in Week 10—when Winston was tasked with protecting a lead—featured an unfortunate decision that was reminiscent of his turnover-filled stint in Tampa. While he has starting-caliber talent, coaching the interceptions out of Winston’s game is a tall order. —GG

93. James White, RB (New England)

He wasn’t a great fit in a run-heavy offense with Cam Newton under center, but White remains one of the most effective pass-catching backs in the league. He’s especially valuable for any offensive coordinator looking for a moveable chess piece. —GG

94. Ndamukong Suh, interior DL (Tampa Bay)

Suh is a “finisher” who is best suited for the role he has cultivated for himself over the past couple of years. Being on a good defensive line surrounded by pass rushers, he can wreak havoc on the interior, play his long game and set the table for sacks. He intends to keep going, and judging off last year’s results, why wouldn’t Tampa Bay want him back? —CO

95. Breshad Perriman, WR (N.Y. Jets)

The ever-team friendly receiver market burned Perriman a year ago, as he wasn’t able to cash in on his monster finish to 2019. After a rocky ’20 in a dysfunctional Jets offense, he’ll likely have to settle for another short-term, below-market deal as a downfield specialist. —GG

96. Lawrence Guy, interior DL (New England)

An important cog for some elite defenses in New England and, before that, Baltimore, Guy’s ability to control the line of scrimmage in the run game still has plenty of value. —GG

97. Markus Golden, edge (Arizona)

He’s never been a world-beater, but Golden is effective as a situational pass-rusher whose peripheral numbers suggest his two double-digit sack seasons were not flukes. —GG

98. Ted Karras, C (Miami)

No one is throwing a parade after signing Karras—certainly not in the midst of a pandemic—but he can play guard or center and held up reasonably well as a starter the past two seasons, across two franchises and three quarterbacks. —GG

99. Mackensie Alexander, CB (Cincinnati)

Strictly a slot corner, Alexander still has the quickness to defend the two-way go, and at 27 is still young enough to warrant a multiyear deal. —GG

100. Xavier Woods, S (Dallas)

He was used in a variety of roles in Dallas, and Woods proved capable of coming down and matching up with tight ends. He’s a bit light to play in the box against the run and isn’t natural as a free defender, but his man-coverage skills provide value as a second or third safety. —GG

101. Derek Wolfe, interior DL (Baltimore)

102. Austin Reiter, C (Kansas City)

103. Denzel Perryman, LB (L.A. Chargers)

104. Tashaun Gipson, S (Chicago)

105. Duke Johnson, RB (Houston)

106. Olivier Vernon, edge (Cleveland)

107. Larry Fitzgerald, WR (Arizona)

108. K'Waun Williams, CB (San Francisco)

109. Rick Wagner, OT (Green Bay)

110. Nicholas Morrow, LB (Las Vegas)

111. Bashaud Breeland, CB (Kansas City)

112. Mike Davis, RB (Carolina)

113. Solomon Thomas, interior DL (San Francisco)

114. Germain Ifedi, G (Chicago)

115. Bradley McDougald, S (N.Y. Jets)

116. Kyle Van Noy, LB/edge (Miami)

117. Austin Blythe, G/C (L.A. Rams)

118. Nickell Robey-Coleman, CB (Philadelphia)

119. Cameron Sutton, CB (Pittsburgh)

120. Kenny Stills, WR (Buffalo)

121. De'Vondre Campbell, LB (Arizona)

122. Ryan Kerrigan, edge (Washington)

123. Emmanuel Moseley, CB (San Francisco)

124. Kerry Hyder, edge (San Francisco)

125. Earl Thomas, S (Baltimore)

126. Darqueze Dennard, CB (Atlanta)

127. Deatrich Wise Jr., edge (New England)

128. Andy Dalton, QB (Dallas)

129. Kevin Johnson, CB (Cleveland)

130. Leonard Fournette, RB (Tampa Bay)

131. Samson Ebukam, edge (L.A. Rams)

132. Ifeadi Odenigbo, edge (Minnesota)

133. James Conner, RB (Pittsburgh)

134. Nick Martin, C (Houston)

135. Tarell Basham, edge (N.Y. Jets)

136. Brian Poole, CB (N.Y. Jets)

137. Mitchell Trubisky, QB (Chicago)

138. Golden Tate, WR (N.Y. Giants)

139. Alex Mack, C (Atlanta)

140. Alex Okafor, edge (Kansas City)

141. Kyle Rudolph, TE (Minnesota)

142. B.J. Goodson, LB (Cleveland)

143. Kendrick Bourne, WR (San Francisco)

144. Karl Joseph, S (Cleveland)

145. Jermaine Eluemunor, OT (New England)

146. Matt Feiler, OT (Pittsburgh)

147. Le'Veon Bell, RB (Kansas City)

148. Terrance Mitchell, CB (Cleveland)

149. Tyson Alualu, interior DL (Pittsburgh)

150. Christian Kirksey, LB (Green Bay)

151. Rashard Higgins, WR (Cleveland)

152. Richie Incognito, G (Las Vegas)

153. Dan Arnold, TE (Arizona)

154. Takk McKinley, edge (Las Vegas)

155. Denico Autry, interior DL (Indianapolis)

156. Marlon Mack, RB (Indianapolis)

157. Avery Williamson, LB (Pittsburgh)

158. Anthony Firkser, TE (Tennessee)

159. Christian Jones, LB (Detroit)

160. Neville Hewitt, LB (N.Y. Jets)

161. Duron Harmon, S (Detroit)

162. Kawann Short, DT (Carolina)

163. Daniel Sorensen, S (Kansas City)

164. Anthony Walker, LB (Indianapolis)

165. Ethan Pocic, C/G (Seattle)

166. Raekwon McMillan, LB (Miami)

167. Jalen Mills, S (Philadelphia)

168. Michael Davis, CB (L.A. Chargers)

169. Josh Reynolds, WR (L.A. Rams)

170. Johnathan Hankins, DT (Las Vegas)

171. Patrick Onwuasor, LB (N.Y. Jets)

172. Mike Remmers, OT (Kansas City)

173. Everson Griffen, edge (Detroit)

174. DaQuan Jones, DT (Tennessee)

175. Andrew Sendejo, S (Cleveland)

176. Reuben Foster, LB (Washington)

177. Danny Amendola, WR (Detroit)

178. Tre Boston, S (Carolina)

179. Zach Banner, OT (Pittsburgh)

180. Mario Edwards, interior DL (Chicago)

181. Kevin King, CB (Green Bay)

182. Trent Murphy, edge (Buffalo)

183. David Moore, WR (Seattle)

184. Joe Flacco, QB (N.Y. Jets)

185. Rasul Douglas, CB (Carolina)

186. Carlos Hyde, RB (Seattle)

187. Tyrod Taylor, QB (L.A. Chargers)

188. Tahir Whitehead, LB (Carolina)

189. DeSean Jackson, WR (Philadelphia)

190. Dawuane Smoot, edge (Jacksonville)

191. Tevin Coleman, RB (San Francisco)

192. Damiere Byrd, WR (L.A. Chargers)

193. Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB (Washington)

194. Vic Beasley, edge (Las Vegas)

195. Jamaal Williams, RB (Green Bay)

196. Willie Snead, WR (Baltimore)

197. DJ Jones, DT (San Francisco)

198. C.J. Beathard, QB (San Francisco)

199. Todd Gurley, RB (Atlanta)

200. Josh Bynes, LB (Cincinnati)