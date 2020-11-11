Corey Davis Dealing With Brother's Death

Corey Davis will play with a heavy heart on Thursday. If he plays at all.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver is mourning the loss of his older brother, Titus Davis, who died Wednesday due to a rare form of cancer. Titus Davis was 27.

Like his younger brother, the older Davis was a record-setting wide receiver in college. However, he never played in the NFL.

Earlier this year he was diagnosed with Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a cancer of the kidneys for which the average survival rate is less than a year.

"Life is too short," Cooper Rush, a college teammate and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback, wrote on Twitter. "One of the best players and competitors I've ever been around."

At Central Michigan, Titus Davis became the first player in FBS history with eight or more receiving touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. He broke Antonio Brown’s program records for receiving yards (3,700) and receiving touchdowns (37). He is fourth with 204 career receptions.

He is one of three CMU players to earn All-Mid-American Conference recognition in four consecutive seasons, including first-team honors as a junior (2013) and a senior (2014).

Titus Davis ranks fourth in conference history in receiving touchdowns and fifth in receiving yards. Corey Davis, who played at Western Michigan, is the conference record-holder in both.

“Still to this day one of the most talented players I’ve played with,” Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier, who also played at Central Michigan, wrote on Twitter.

Corey Davis is the Titans’ second-leading receiver through the first half of this season. With 29 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns, he is on pace for one of the best seasons of his NFL career. A first-round pick (fifth overall) by Tennessee in 2017, he is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to become a free agent next March.

There is currently no word about whether he plans to be with the Titans (6-2) on Thursday when they face in the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) in a critical AFC South matchup or whether he plans to be with family.

He did take part in Wednesday's workout with the team, which suggests he intends to be on the field against the Colts.