Player(s)
Greg Mabin
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Cornerback Goes on COVID List

Greg Mabin is the team's only player currently involved in the NFL coronavirus protocols.

COVID-19 does not take a break in the postseason.

The Tennessee Titans learned that the hard way Wednesday when they placed cornerback Greg Mabin on their Reserve—COVID-19 list.

Based on the particulars of his situation and recent changes to the NFL’s COVID protocols, it is possible that Mabin could be returned to the active roster in time for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium (3:30 p.m., CST).

There is also the possibility that Mabin could be the start of an outbreak that forces other players into quarantine in the coming days, as has been the case two other times this season. Tennessee endured such situations late in the preseason and again during the final weeks of the regular season. At one point during the most recent outbreak, 11 players were on the COVID list.

As of now, Mabin is the only Titans player in COVID protocols. The impact of his removal from the active roster is compounded by the fact that cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was added to the injury report Wednesday due to an ankle injury, which caused him to sit out the day’s practice session.

Mabin has appeared in five games (two starts) since he was signed off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. He has been credited with 10 tackles and one pass defensed.

He was inactive for the final two games of the regular season.

With Mabin on the COVID list, the Titans currently have 52 players (one less than the maximum) on their active roster. Running back Derrick Henry is expected to be removed from injured reserve and added to the active roster prior to Saturday.

