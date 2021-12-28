Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Two More Moved to COVID List
    Player(s)
    Jayon Brown, Cody Hollister, Julio Jones, Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree

    Jayon Brown and Cody Hollister make it 10 players currently sidelined by NFL coronavirus protocols.
    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – Two more Tennessee Titans have been sidelined by COVID-19.

    Linebacker Jayon Brown and practice squad wide receiver Cody Hollister were added to the Reserve—COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the franchise announced.

    That brings to 10 the number of players out of action after they tested positive for the coronavirus or had what was considered a close contact with someone who has the illness, half of them added on Monday. That group includes three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two linebackers (one inside, one outside) and one player on who was on injured reserve. Julio Jones, Bud Dupree and Taylor Lewan are the biggest names among them.

    Brown has played in 10 of 15 games and is fourth on the team with 55 tackles. He also has two passes defensed and one interception. Following a stint on injured reserve in October, Brown has appeared in seven straight contests (five starts), his longest stretch of availability since he played the first 10 games of last season.

    The recent addition of Zach Cunningham off waivers from Houston limited Brown’s role largely to passing situations only for the last two weeks.

    Hollister appeared in three consecutive games as a gameday addition from the practice squad (New England, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh) and caught four passes for 33 yards, both of which are career-highs. All four of his receptions have resulted in first downs.

    Players who are unvaccinated must be out for 10 days. Those who are vaccinated can return to the active roster if they have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart or if the viral load in their body drops below certain levels.

    However, the NFL reportedly is considering reducing the recommended isolation period to five days, which would be consistent with recent CDC adjustments. Such a change would give asymptomatic players who test positive early in the week the opportunity to play on Sunday or Monday.

    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) warms up before facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
