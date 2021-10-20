Report: Injuries Open Door for Cornerback's Return

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans had a choice. Promote a cornerback from their practice squad or bring in an experienced veteran from outside.

They did a little bit of both.

ESPN reported Tuesday that the Titans have signed Greg Mabin off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad to help bolster a secondary besieged by injury. The 27-year-old was in and out of the organization for the better part of a year before he was released midway through training camp after having been injured.

Mabin has played 34 games for four different franchises over the past four seasons. None of those appearances were for Tennessee. Instead, he did two stints on the practice squad last season and was with the Titans for the majority of this offseason.

The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad earlier this month.

“How much work have they been putting in?” coach Mike Vrabel said earlier Tuesday about the prospect of finding reinforcements for the defensive backfield. “Where are they at physically? Also, where are they at mentally as far as picking up the scheme and how much work that requires in just a short amount of time. We are looking at a lot of those things and working our way through them.”

Rookie cornerback Caleb Farley was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Backup Chris Jackson also failed to finish the game because of a foot injury. Prior to that contest, starting cornerback Kristian Fulton was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, which means he will be out for at least three weeks.

The practice squad currently includes two cornerbacks, Briean Boddy-Calhoun and Chris Jones. Each has more than 20 games of NFL experience.

“I am confident if those guys get an opportunity, they will do everything they can to take advantage of it,” Vrabel said.