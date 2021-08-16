Sports Illustrated home
Latest Roster Moves Add Experience at Safety

Titans add two veterans with significant experience as starters as a part of a series of transactions.
Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Tennessee Titans continue to make quick decisions on players.

Monday, the Titans made several roster moves that included the release of two players who had signed just days (or a day, in one case) earlier. Safety Reggie Floyd and tight end Deon Yelder were among those let go.

Yelder officially was added to the roster Sunday, and Floyd was added last Thursday and played a limited number of snaps in Friday’s preseason opener at Atlanta. Yelder apparently became expendable when Geoff Swaim returned to practice Sunday after having been sidelined since the opening days of training camp.

Also released was rookie punter James Smith, who punted twice in the game against the Falcons.

Safeties Bradley McDougald and Clayton Geathers were signed. Two others, defensive backs Maurice Smith and Kevin Peterson, were placed on injured reserve.

McDougald is an eight-year veteran who primarily has been a starter since 2015. He has played for three different teams during that stretch, Tampa Bay (2015-16), Seattle (2017-19) and the New York Jets (2020). He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with Kansas City, and the Buccaneers claimed him off waivers during that season.

For his career, he has appeared in 105 games with 82 starts.

Geathers was a fourth-round pick by Indianapolis in 2015 who played five seasons for the Colts before he opted out in 2020. In 56 career games (34 starts), he has been credited 228 tackles, one interception, 10 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

NFL rosters must be reduced from the current maximum of 90 to players to 85 by 3 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday. Currently, the Titans are at 86 players.

Indianapolis Colts strong safety Clayton Geathers (26) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 12, 2019.
