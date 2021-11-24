Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Veteran Help Arrives at Outside Linebacker, Cornerback
    Buster Skrine, John Simon, Bud Dupree, Chris Jackson, Janoris Jenkins, Golden Tate, Austin Mack, Kevin Strong, Rodney Smith, Niles Scott

    John Simon and Buster Skrine signed to help offset the absence of Bud Dupree, Chris Jackson among others.
    Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – A busy day for the Tennessee Titans included the return of an outside linebacker (for the second time), the addition of a veteran defensive back and an overhaul of one-quarter of the practice squad.

    Linebacker John Simon and cornerback Buster Skrine were added to the active roster Tuesday along with running back Dontrell Hilliard.

    Four players were added to the practice squad, most notably veteran wide receiver Golden Tate. Along with Tate, running back Rodney Smith, wide receiver Austin Mack and defensive lineman Kevin Strong are now a part of that unit.

    To make room for all the newcomers, running back Adrian Peterson was released from the active roster, and wide receiver Chris Rowland and defensive lineman Niles Scott were released from the practice squad. Two others, wide receiver Marcus Johnson and cornerback Chris Jackson, were placed on injured reserve.

    Simon, 31, spent four weeks on the roster during the regular season but played in just one game, Oct. 10 at Jacksonville, before he was released. He also was with Tennessee throughout training camp and the preseason but was among the first players released in the final cuts when roster limits were reduced. He has played 98 games for five teams and spent three seasons with Houston when Titans coach Mike Vrabel was an assistant there.

    His return helps offset the absence of Bud Dupree, who was placed on injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

    Skrine, 32, has played 152 games in an 11-year career that includes one appearance this season with the San Francisco 49ers (he played only on special teams in that contest). He was primarily a starter from 2013-18 when he was with the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets. He has nine career interceptions, the most recent in 2017.

    His arrival comes after Jackrabbit Jenkins missed his first game of the season (an ankle injury kept him out against Houston) and coincides with Jackson’s move to injured reserve.

