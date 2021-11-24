Two More Added to Injured Reserve, One for Remainder of Season

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ ever-expanding injured reserve list has claimed a couple more victims.

And for one, it means the end of his season.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson (hamstring) and cornerback Chris Jackson (foot) were placed on injured reserve Tuesday, joining a cast that includes running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver Julio Jones, edge rusher Bud Dupree, cornerback Caleb Farley and edge rusher Rashad Weaver among many others.

On a positive note, fullback Khari Blasingame was designated for return to practice. He remains on injured reserve but coaches and medical staff have three weeks to evaluate his fitness, and he can be returned to the active roster at any point during that time.

This is Johnson’s second stint on injured reserve, meaning his season is over.

It’s a particularly disappointing turn of events for the veteran wide receiver, who had just posted his best game for the Titans earlier this month. In Week 10 against New Orleans, Johnson produced five catches for 100 yards, which included a 58-yard catch and run. But on the Titans’ second possession against Houston last Sunday, Johnson injured the hamstring trying to catch a Ryan Tannehill pass in the end zone. He limped off to the sideline and did not return to the contest.

The 27-year-old first went on injured reserve in early September, just after earning a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. He returned to action in Week 5, catching three passes for 52 yards against Jacksonville. That was his biggest contribution before the breakout game of 100 yards against the Saints.

Johnson’s career has been slowed by numerous soft-tissue injuries, as he’s played just 41 games over five years since entering the NFL.

There are several candidates to fill Johnson’s roster spot following Tuesday’s multitude of transactions. The Titans now have veteran Golden Tate on the practice squad, as well as three other players – Cody Hollister, Mason Kinsey and Austin Mack. Hollister has three catches over the past two seasons for the Titans, and he has considerable experience on the team’s practice squad.

“We have had Cody with us for a while,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We have always liked his versatility, his toughness, his ability to play on special teams. He’s very similar to Nick (Westrbook-Ikhine) in their play strength and their size. (We’ve watched him) him compete on the practice squad and the show team. It was just that he wasn’t ready to go (health-wise) up until this point.”

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Mack, who played at Ohio State, caught seven passes for 91 yards with the Giants during the 2020 season. Kinsey has spent two years on the Titans’ practice squad, and he made his NFL debut in Week 7 this year, playing five snaps against Kansas City.

Jackson, meanwhile, will have to sit out at least three games – this Sunday at New England, and December contests against Jacksonville and at Pittsburgh. He’ll be eligible to return for the Titans’ Dec. 23 home game against San Francisco.

The seventh-round pick in 2020 has made a significant impact in the secondary this season, playing in nine games and starting three. The 5-foot-10, 193-pound Jackson had a rough outing against New Orleans two games ago, but has been solid overall, totaling 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and four passes defended.

His roster spot will apparently be filled by veteran defensive back Buster Skrine, who played collegiately at Tennessee Chattanooga. Signed to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Skrine has played in 152 career games in the NFL, with the Browns (2011-14), (2015-18), Bears (2019-2020) and the 49ers (2021). Skrine has 557 career tackles and nine interceptions.

Other corners who could see more action are Chris Jones, as well as Greg Mabin, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. On the Titans practice squad are cornerbacks Breon Borders and Briean Boddy-Calhoun.